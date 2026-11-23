Oil prices fell on Monday as traders weighed continued crude shipments from the Persian Gulf against renewed attacks across the Middle East, including strikes on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and targets in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Brent crude slipped below $92 a barrel after closing 0.6% higher on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $83. Prices have declined for three consecutive weeks as traders assessed resilient crude flows from the Middle East and rising US inventories, despite the threat of further escalation in the conflict. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 3.4% last week, while US crude declined 5.2%.

Brent has fallen about 20% this month after US President Donald Trump held off on renewed strikes against Iran following the US midterm elections. However, Trump told a Fox News correspondent over the weekend that he was inclined to resume attacks on Iran after the New Year if the two sides failed to reach a deal.

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The conflict, which began with US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets on Feb. 28, has disrupted energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that two tankers near Oman were struck by unidentified projectiles on Saturday. Iran has also imposed restrictions on vessels passing through the strait, a key sticking point in negotiations with the US.

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Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Targetted

Attacks across the region continued over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain reporting strikes by Iran-linked forces.

The Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Houthi militants towards the Riyadh area.

"Intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Riyadh area," the coalition, which has been leading the fight against the Iran-backed group, said in a post on X.

The coalition said late Saturday that its air defences had also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's western region, which includes some of the country's key energy refining and export infrastructure.

Bahrain also reported an attack by Iran. "As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site," the country's Ministry of Interior said in a post on X.

The ministry later said two people, a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident, were injured in the attack. Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Iranian state media reported late Saturday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had fired missiles and drones at US military facilities in Bahrain. A separate report by Iranian media said the IRGC's air defences had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that Iran fired more missiles and drones last week than at any time in more than a year.

Despite the escalation, Iran's foreign minister said over the weekend that Tehran remained open to a deal to end the war with the US.

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