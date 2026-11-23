Market experts have identified six stocks to buy on Monday, November 23 offering potential upside of between 8% and 25%, based on the prevailing market prices or recommended entry levels. Top picks include CEAT Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Balu Forge Industries Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., Alicon Castalloy Ltd., and City Union Bank Ltd.

Prestige Estates Projects Limited. (CMP: 1,680.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., recommends buying Prestige Estates at Rs 1,675.30, with a target of Rs 1,810 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,610. The target implies an upside potential of 7.7% from the CMP.

CEAT Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,528.00)

Mehata also recommends buying CEAT at Rs 3,543, setting a target of Rs 3,825 and a stop-loss at Rs 3,400. The tyre manufacturer offers an upside potential of 8% from the recommended entry price.

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Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (CMS: Rs 514.20)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Balu Forge near Rs 520. She has set targets of Rs 560 and Rs 600, with a stop-loss at Rs 480. The targets indicate upside potential of 8.9% and 16.7%, respectively, from the CMP.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,080.00)

Ambala recommends buying Alicon Castalloy near Rs 1,050, with a target of Rs 1,200 and a stop-loss at Rs 970. The target suggests an upside potential of 11.1% from the CMP.

Welspun Living Ltd. (CMP: Rs 263.80)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Welspun Living between Rs 260 and Rs 269. He has set a target of Rs 330 and a stop-loss at Rs 239, implying 25.1% upside from the CMP.

City Union Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 248.80)

Sarvade recommends buying City Union Bank between Rs 240 and Rs 249, with a target of Rs 300 and a stop-loss at Rs 224. The target represents 20.6% upside from the CMP.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

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