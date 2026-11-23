Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty's O.M: Operation Mole has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India net collections within its first three days of theatrical release. The film maintained a strong box office performance on Sunday, November 22, despite witnessing a slight dip in daily earnings. With its overseas business continuing to contribute to the overall total, the film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 85.30 crore during its opening weekend.

‘O.M: Operation Mole' Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15.90 crore in India net earnings on its third day across 6,546 shows. The Tamil version led the regional contributions with Rs 11.55 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 3.80 crore. The Hindi version added another Rs 55 lakh to the day's collection. Its cumulative domestic net collection now stands at Rs 50.25 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 58.30 crore.

The film witnessed a marginal 2.2% decline in collections compared with Saturday's Rs 16.25 crore. It had opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Friday, followed by a 10.2% drop on its second day. Despite the gradual decline, the film managed to maintain its momentum and comfortably crossed the Rs 50 crore domestic net milestone, as per the Times of India.

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O.M continued its box office run in international markets, collecting Rs 5 crore on its third day. With this latest addition, the film's cumulative overseas gross has reached Rs 27 crore. Including its domestic and international earnings, the film's worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 85.30 crore after its opening weekend.

Its cumulative ticket sales over the first three days have reached 38,87,530, reflecting a strong audience turnout during its opening weekend.

What Is O.M: Operation Mole About?

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole brings together multiple characters whose lives connected each other through a conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya.

Sai Pallavi appears as ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, and Sreeleela plays Roja. The supporting cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who portrays Krishnaiah.

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Meanwhile, O.M: Operation Mole has also secured a place among the notable Tamil opening-day performers of 2026.

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