Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across banks, metals, cables and wires, and industrial sector issuing fresh calls on Bharat Forge, Bandhan Bank, Polycab India, Hindalco Industries, Piramal Finance, Ajax Engineering while also sharing their outlook on Asian banks, financials, consumer staples, capex and auto sector alongside a broader view on Middle East EPC, Quantitative Strategy-2027, Accenture's management meet.

Check out the top stock calls, initiations, upgrades, downgrades, and target price revisions from leading brokerages ahead of today's trade.

UBS On Bharat Forge

Upgrade to Neutral from Sell, TP at Rs 1850 (from Rs 1510/share)

Fundamentals intact; the near-term margin pain looks transient

See a more balanced risk-reward

Defence business entering the execution phase

Aerospace and semicon. to add to India growth optionality.

CLSA On Hindalco (India Forum)

Strong growth pipeline across Novelis and India.

Q3 profitability is likely to highlighted lower by c.US$200/t QoQ,

Due to lower costs & weaker LME/premiums.

Bay Minette will drive Novelis volume growth from FY28

While domestic aluminium, alumina and copper expansions will be the next leg of growth.

Net leverage and Bay Minette ramp-up are thekey factors to monitor.

ICICI Securities On Polycab

Maintain Add, TP at Rs 8300/share (From Rs 9335/share)

Structural demand remains intact

Transitory near-term pressures

near-term volume growth could remain volatile due to elevated base effect and copper price movements

This may impact channel restocking

Diversified product portfolio, strong distribution network, and leadership provide a competitive advantage.

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CLSA On Bandhan Bank (India Forum)

Confident of 14% loan growth in FY27, with medium-term loan growth targeted at 14-16%.

Asset mix expected to remain largely stable.

NIMs are guided to remain at 6.1-6.2% over the next two quarters.

Credit costs should improve over the next two quarters

On drought-related risks, management does not expect material stress given its limited MFI exposure to the affected states.

AXIS Capital On Piramal Finance (AI Day)

AI has become central to its operating model

AI's new business lines that now disburse about Rs 4000cr per quarter.

Opex-to-AUM is down 300 bps over 14 quarters to ~3.5% in Q2FY27

See the AI-led cost base as the key enabler of branch expansion

Path to 10% RoE by Q4FY27.

CITI on Ajax Engineering

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 705/share (from Rs 660)

Increasing market share despite pricing premium vs. competition

Expectations of stronger 2H demand

Plan to take calibrated increases in 2HFY27)

Increasing focus on the non-SLCM market (Self-Loading Concrete Mixer)

3Q EBITDA margin should remain weak (elevated steel prices).

HSBC On Beyond AI

Data Centres – 20-30% cheaper to construct vs globally, and quicker too

Autos electrification – working, but still needs subsidising

Semiconductors – 20% of the world's chip designers there already

Defense – becoming an export-oriented manufacturing hub

Tractors – yields are still 60-65% lower than in China and the US.

UBS On Middle East EPC (Expert Call)

Tender pipeline in the oil and gas segments in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait remain healthy

Tender pipeline in the oil and gas segments in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait remain healthy

See the earnings debate as more about execution, freight and cost recovery than order availability.

For L&T- A healthy regional project pipeline and localisation support the order outlook

incremental rebuild/repair opportunities may be limited where L&T is not the incumbent.

Potentially sticky freight/logistics and material costs remain a risk on core margins in the near-medium term.

UBS On Asian Banks

Remains Overweight on India

India offers the strongest combination of current loan growth

Funding capacity, earnings delivery and a supportive credit impulse.

India has the region's fastest loan growth

India's opportunity looks less attractive in the regional P/B-ROE relationship

But remains inexpensive relative to its own history.

HSBC On Financials

Channel Checks- significant rural stress in four Indian states

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana are experiencing severe rainfall deficiency in many districts

Believe asset quality and demand for microfinance, tractor, agriculture loans, and two-wheelers will be impacted

Urban, diversified, AAA-rated NBFCs and large/mid-cap private banks appear least exposed to this stress

Central Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank most exposed

Several NBFCs (including Credi Access Grameen and IIFL Finance and banks like Equitas Small Finance Bank and South Indian have more than 30% of their overall credit to the drought-affected States.

UBS On Financials

All unsecured segments continue to see strong aseet quality trends both for banks and NBFCs along

Acceleration in personal loan growth for banks

Commercial Vehicle (CV) trend in Sep was similar to Aug)

Gold early delinquencies saw material jump over June though marginally lower vs Aug.

Canara Bank (c21% of advances) and SBI (c6%) have material exposure to gold loans

Remain constructive on the sector

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remain among our top picks.

Ambit On Consumer Staples

expect sequential volume growth rates to be steady for staples.

Gross margins will be under pressure as crude-linked inflation tempers EBITDA flow-

Spirits companies continue to benefit from strong premiumization tailwinds

India-UK FTA benefits will likely be postponed due to the bulk-imports issue.

Focus shifts to profitability

Asian Paints is positioned to defend its share.

Prefer HUL in large caps.

Buyers for Varun Beverages, Tata Consumer and Marico

Orefer Staples>Spirits and Paints>Beer>Stationery.

Jefferies On Consumer Staples

FPI flows into India have revived, benefiting staples after 12 quarters of declining foreign ownership.

Consumer remains underweight, leaving scope for further positioning improvement, particularly in FMCG.

Valuations remain above regional/global peers but have corrected sharply from peaks

Softer key input prices improve FMCG risk-reward.

This is despite structural preference for distribution platforms.

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Jefferies Quantitative Strategy-2027

Upgrade India to Overweight from Underweight

Attractive combination of high quality, strong earnings momentum

Within large caps-favor quality with revisions.

Top India Picks-CG Power (EM AI Quality)

Top India Picks-(Non-AI)-Reliance, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Lodha Developers, Paytm, Trent

Within EM, Korea, Taiwan, and India are projected to deliver the strongest earnings growth in 2027

project 2027 earnings growth at 18.3%, versus the consensus forecast of 16.8%.

JP Morgan On Capex

L&T, Adani Ports and BEL preferred picks in segments.

Capex resilience in India has been a positive surprise over the past six months.

Prefer CG Power amongst industrials

Remain Overweight on both Hitachi Energy India and GE Vernova T&D India.

Power equipment remains the strongest expression of the capex cycle

Focus now shifts to execution and capacity absorption

Ports demonstrate healthy growth

Defence execution remains healthy; large awards and aircraft deliveries are now the critical catalysts.

Morgan Staneley Steel Tracker

Spreads well supported, expect this outperformance to continue near term.

Domestic prices at around a 10% premium to import parity

See limited upside to domestic steel prices in the near term.

With govt support- see domestic steel prices and spreads remaining well supported

Supports comes from a seasonally strong demand period.

Haitong On Auto

Commodity prices supporting potential margin improvement across OEMs and auto ancillary companies.

Aluminium (-6.4%), copper (-13.5%), zinc (-5.4%), rubber (-3.8%) and HRC steel (-5.4%) have witnessed monthly price declines

YoY basis, prices remain elevated for rubber (+42.9%), HRC steel (+64.0%), zinc (+17.2%) and copper (+14.6%), indicating continued cost pressures.

Lower lead (-7.3%), platinum (-9.3%) and palladium (-30.8%) prices on a YoY basis provide additional cost benefits

Top picks in Auto: Bajaj Auto & TVS Motor

Top picks in Auto Ancillary: Varroc Engineering, Minda Corporation & CarTrade Tech.

Morgan Stanely On Accenture (Management Meet)

Opportunities across AI readiness, sovereignty, and critical infrastructure

Expect increasing AI and cyber spending to continue crowding out discretionary work

Unless-overall IT budgets rise meaningfully-estimates are unchanged

CY27 budget formation remains key.

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