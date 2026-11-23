Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across banks, metals, cables and wires, and industrial sector issuing fresh calls on Bharat Forge, Bandhan Bank, Polycab India, Hindalco Industries, Piramal Finance, Ajax Engineering while also sharing their outlook on Asian banks, financials, consumer staples, capex and auto sector alongside a broader view on Middle East EPC, Quantitative Strategy-2027, Accenture's management meet.
Check out the top stock calls, initiations, upgrades, downgrades, and target price revisions from leading brokerages ahead of today's trade.
UBS On Bharat Forge
- Upgrade to Neutral from Sell, TP at Rs 1850 (from Rs 1510/share)
- Fundamentals intact; the near-term margin pain looks transient
- See a more balanced risk-reward
- Defence business entering the execution phase
- Aerospace and semicon. to add to India growth optionality.
CLSA On Hindalco (India Forum)
- Strong growth pipeline across Novelis and India.
- Q3 profitability is likely to highlighted lower by c.US$200/t QoQ,
- Due to lower costs & weaker LME/premiums.
- Bay Minette will drive Novelis volume growth from FY28
- While domestic aluminium, alumina and copper expansions will be the next leg of growth.
- Net leverage and Bay Minette ramp-up are thekey factors to monitor.
ICICI Securities On Polycab
- Maintain Add, TP at Rs 8300/share (From Rs 9335/share)
- Structural demand remains intact
- Transitory near-term pressures
- near-term volume growth could remain volatile due to elevated base effect and copper price movements
- This may impact channel restocking
- Diversified product portfolio, strong distribution network, and leadership provide a competitive advantage.
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CLSA On Bandhan Bank (India Forum)
- Confident of 14% loan growth in FY27, with medium-term loan growth targeted at 14-16%.
- Asset mix expected to remain largely stable.
- NIMs are guided to remain at 6.1-6.2% over the next two quarters.
- Credit costs should improve over the next two quarters
- On drought-related risks, management does not expect material stress given its limited MFI exposure to the affected states.
AXIS Capital On Piramal Finance (AI Day)
- AI has become central to its operating model
- AI's new business lines that now disburse about Rs 4000cr per quarter.
- Opex-to-AUM is down 300 bps over 14 quarters to ~3.5% in Q2FY27
- See the AI-led cost base as the key enabler of branch expansion
- Path to 10% RoE by Q4FY27.
CITI on Ajax Engineering
- Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 705/share (from Rs 660)
- Increasing market share despite pricing premium vs. competition
- Expectations of stronger 2H demand
- Plan to take calibrated increases in 2HFY27)
- Increasing focus on the non-SLCM market (Self-Loading Concrete Mixer)
- 3Q EBITDA margin should remain weak (elevated steel prices).
HSBC On Beyond AI
- Data Centres – 20-30% cheaper to construct vs globally, and quicker too
- Autos electrification – working, but still needs subsidising
- Semiconductors – 20% of the world's chip designers there already
- Defense – becoming an export-oriented manufacturing hub
- Tractors – yields are still 60-65% lower than in China and the US.
UBS On Middle East EPC (Expert Call)
- Tender pipeline in the oil and gas segments in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait remain healthy
- Tender pipeline in the oil and gas segments in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait remain healthy
- See the earnings debate as more about execution, freight and cost recovery than order availability.
- For L&T- A healthy regional project pipeline and localisation support the order outlook
- incremental rebuild/repair opportunities may be limited where L&T is not the incumbent.
- Potentially sticky freight/logistics and material costs remain a risk on core margins in the near-medium term.
UBS On Asian Banks
- Remains Overweight on India
- India offers the strongest combination of current loan growth
- Funding capacity, earnings delivery and a supportive credit impulse.
- India has the region's fastest loan growth
- India's opportunity looks less attractive in the regional P/B-ROE relationship
- But remains inexpensive relative to its own history.
HSBC On Financials
- Channel Checks- significant rural stress in four Indian states
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana are experiencing severe rainfall deficiency in many districts
- Believe asset quality and demand for microfinance, tractor, agriculture loans, and two-wheelers will be impacted
- Urban, diversified, AAA-rated NBFCs and large/mid-cap private banks appear least exposed to this stress
- Central Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank most exposed
- Several NBFCs (including Credi Access Grameen and IIFL Finance and banks like Equitas Small Finance Bank and South Indian have more than 30% of their overall credit to the drought-affected States.
UBS On Financials
- All unsecured segments continue to see strong aseet quality trends both for banks and NBFCs along
- Acceleration in personal loan growth for banks
- Commercial Vehicle (CV) trend in Sep was similar to Aug)
- Gold early delinquencies saw material jump over June though marginally lower vs Aug.
- Canara Bank (c21% of advances) and SBI (c6%) have material exposure to gold loans
- Remain constructive on the sector
- HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remain among our top picks.
Ambit On Consumer Staples
- expect sequential volume growth rates to be steady for staples.
- Gross margins will be under pressure as crude-linked inflation tempers EBITDA flow-
- Spirits companies continue to benefit from strong premiumization tailwinds
- India-UK FTA benefits will likely be postponed due to the bulk-imports issue.
- Focus shifts to profitability
- Asian Paints is positioned to defend its share.
- Prefer HUL in large caps.
- Buyers for Varun Beverages, Tata Consumer and Marico
- Orefer Staples>Spirits and Paints>Beer>Stationery.
Jefferies On Consumer Staples
- FPI flows into India have revived, benefiting staples after 12 quarters of declining foreign ownership.
- Consumer remains underweight, leaving scope for further positioning improvement, particularly in FMCG.
- Valuations remain above regional/global peers but have corrected sharply from peaks
- Softer key input prices improve FMCG risk-reward.
- This is despite structural preference for distribution platforms.
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Jefferies Quantitative Strategy-2027
- Upgrade India to Overweight from Underweight
- Attractive combination of high quality, strong earnings momentum
- Within large caps-favor quality with revisions.
- Top India Picks-CG Power (EM AI Quality)
- Top India Picks-(Non-AI)-Reliance, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Lodha Developers, Paytm, Trent
- Within EM, Korea, Taiwan, and India are projected to deliver the strongest earnings growth in 2027
- project 2027 earnings growth at 18.3%, versus the consensus forecast of 16.8%.
JP Morgan On Capex
- L&T, Adani Ports and BEL preferred picks in segments.
- Capex resilience in India has been a positive surprise over the past six months.
- Prefer CG Power amongst industrials
- Remain Overweight on both Hitachi Energy India and GE Vernova T&D India.
- Power equipment remains the strongest expression of the capex cycle
- Focus now shifts to execution and capacity absorption
- Ports demonstrate healthy growth
- Defence execution remains healthy; large awards and aircraft deliveries are now the critical catalysts.
Morgan Staneley Steel Tracker
- Spreads well supported, expect this outperformance to continue near term.
- Domestic prices at around a 10% premium to import parity
- See limited upside to domestic steel prices in the near term.
- With govt support- see domestic steel prices and spreads remaining well supported
- Supports comes from a seasonally strong demand period.
Haitong On Auto
- Commodity prices supporting potential margin improvement across OEMs and auto ancillary companies.
- Aluminium (-6.4%), copper (-13.5%), zinc (-5.4%), rubber (-3.8%) and HRC steel (-5.4%) have witnessed monthly price declines
- YoY basis, prices remain elevated for rubber (+42.9%), HRC steel (+64.0%), zinc (+17.2%) and copper (+14.6%), indicating continued cost pressures.
- Lower lead (-7.3%), platinum (-9.3%) and palladium (-30.8%) prices on a YoY basis provide additional cost benefits
- Top picks in Auto: Bajaj Auto & TVS Motor
- Top picks in Auto Ancillary: Varroc Engineering, Minda Corporation & CarTrade Tech.
Morgan Stanely On Accenture (Management Meet)
- Opportunities across AI readiness, sovereignty, and critical infrastructure
- Expect increasing AI and cyber spending to continue crowding out discretionary work
- Unless-overall IT budgets rise meaningfully-estimates are unchanged
- CY27 budget formation remains key.
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