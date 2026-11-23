Asian markets were sharply lower on Monday, with South Korea bearing the brunt of the sell-off. The Kospi dropped 3.02% to 4,722.75, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.10% to 8,601.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last indicated at 22,237 through futures, below its previous close of 22,410.80. Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.

South Korean heavyweight stocks led the declines, with Samsung Electronics falling around 4% and SK Hynix losing nearly 3% in early trading, amid continued pressure on technology stocks.

Global Rout

The latest sell-off follows a bruising week for Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded their steepest weekly declines in more than six years, while the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly fall since April 2025.

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All three major US indices ended the week in correction territory, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped into negative territory for the year. The Nasdaq-100 also briefly entered bear-market territory during Friday's session on an intraday basis, although its decline from the October 6 closing peak narrowly missed the threshold at the close.

The retreat has been driven by a reversal in bets on AI-led growth, prompting investors to reassess valuations and risk exposure.

Asian Response

Authorities across Asia moved to contain the fallout over the weekend as markets faced mounting selling pressure.

China plans to lower minimum margin requirements for investors purchasing shares with borrowed money. Taiwan, meanwhile, tightened short-selling restrictions and disclosed share purchases after its benchmark index suffered its steepest weekly decline in 35 years.

South Korea is also preparing measures to stabilise markets. Authorities said daily limits on corporate share buybacks would be relaxed for three months, while preparations would be made to activate a stock-market stabilisation fund if conditions warranted. The fund was last deployed during the 2008 global financial crisis, according to local media reports.

Fed Concerns

The market turmoil has also altered expectations around US monetary policy. Investors have scaled back bets on a December interest-rate increase, while demand for US Treasuries has strengthened as investors seek shelter from volatility.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Federal Reserve could risk hurting the economy by tightening monetary policy too aggressively in response to inflation, pointing to signs of stress within the financial system.

Speaking to CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, Bessent said some observers believe the Fed could be making a policy mistake through excessive tightening. He also pointed to hawkish remarks from central bank officials in recent weeks and said financial conditions had tightened substantially over the past few months.

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