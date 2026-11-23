US Treasury futures declined as demand for havens waned on signs that the recent selloff in equities may be drawing some buyers back. Futures on 10-year Treasury notes fell 9/32 to 106 18/32 in the early Asian session on Monday, the equivalent of a roughly four-basis-point advance. There's no cash trading in the region due to a public holiday in Japan. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand gained. A rebound in US equity futures is drawing investors away from the safety of Treasuries, with traders debating if the stock rout sparked by the unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade has run its course. Authorities across Asia have raced to put a floor under falling share prices, with measures including widening curbs on short selling and an easing of margin requirements. ALSO READ | Asian Markets Today: Kospi Slides 3% Following Friday's Wall Street Rout Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay "This morning's dip in Treasury futures is a relief move," said Anna Wu, an investment strategist and founder of Floodlines Research. "Last week's AI selloff pushed investors into Treasuries, and with stock futures bouncing, some of that safety bid is coming out." US government bonds had rallied on Friday as a slump in stocks prompted traders to pare wagers for Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Two-year yields, sensitive to the Fed's rate outlook, declined 20 basis points on the week, the biggest drop since August 2025, as traders ceased to fully price in a quarter-point rate increase by year-end. A gauge of returns on US Treasuries climbed 1.3% last week to notch its biggest five-day gain since April 2025. Despite the bounce in US equity futures, some analysts remain wary about the durability of the AI trade, and warn that a renewed decline may have far-reaching implications. "If the sell off across global assets persists into this week, it could shift the calculus of central bank policy at the margin, whereby the Fed and the European Central Bank may have to tone down their hawkish rhetoric somewhat," said Cedric Chehab, chief economist at BMI, a Fitch Solutions company. "Emerging-market central banks may have to adopt a slightly more hawkish stance." ALSO READ | Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Slips Below $92 A Barrel As Middle East Attacks Escalate, Crude Flows Hold Up Strategists at Bank of America Corp. and BMO Capital Markets have been steadfast in their backing of so-called curve-flattening trades, wagering that short-term Treasuries will underperform longer maturities. The idea is that continued Fed interest-rate hikes will lift short-dated yields, while the resulting drag on growth and inflation eventually pulls down longer-term borrowing costs.