Switching jobs can be stressful. You not only need months of preparation, a mindset to shift into a new role with new people, but also focus on salary negotiations. In India, receiving a desired salary hike remains a challenging task for most people. Even if you are able to get a 30-40% hike, much of it may not translate into any meaningful amount for you.

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This is why it is important to carefully review the new salary package you are being offered, instead of simply settling for a 30% hike on paper.

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For example, suppose your current annual CTC is Rs 10 lakh. A 30% hike would increase it to Rs 13 lakh, giving you an additional Rs 3 lakh in annual CTC. However, CTC is not the same as your in-hand salary. A CTC can include components like provident fund, gratuity, bonuses and variable pay.

Here's how it works with an annual CTC of Rs 13 lakh, including Rs 75,000 as variable pay:

Total annual CTC: Rs 13,00,000

Variable pay: Rs 75,000

Remaining fixed CTC: Rs 12,25,000

Monthly fixed CTC: Approximately Rs 1,02,083

India's four new Labour Codes, effective November 21, 2025, introduce a 50% wage rule. Basic Pay, DA and Retaining Allowance form the core definition of wages. If excluded allowances exceed 50% of remuneration, the excess is added back for statutory calculations.

Applying this to the Rs 13 lakh CTC example:

Annual CTC: Rs 13,00,000

Variable pay: Rs 75,000

Remaining fixed CTC: Rs 12,25,000

Minimum 50% wage benchmark: Rs 6,12,500 annually

Per Month Salary Breakdown:

Assumptions: Rs 75,000 annual variable pay, Rs 25,000 monthly PF wage ceiling and Rs 20,000 annual gratuity.

Annual CTC: Rs 13,00,000

Monthly CTC: Rs 1,08,333

Monthly variable pay (annualised): Rs 6,250

Monthly fixed CTC: Rs 1,02,083

50% wage benchmark: Rs 51,042 per month

Employer PF contribution (12% of Rs 25,000): Rs 3,000

Monthly gratuity provision: Rs 1,667

Employee PF deduction (12% of Rs 25,000): Rs 3,000

HRA (assuming 40% of basic): Rs 20,417

Remaining salary: Rs 25,957

Take-home calculation:

Fixed CTC: Rs 1,02,083

Employer PF: Rs 3,000

Gratuity: Rs 1,667

Gross monthly salary: Rs 97,416

Employee PF: Rs 3,000

In-hand before income tax: Rs 94,416

Assuming that your earlier Rs 10 lakh CTC did not have any variable pay, your estimated take home pay back then would be around Rs 75,000. This means that your monthly salary increased by around Rs 18,000, even though the overall salary hike was 30%.

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The calculations here also do not account for taxes. The tax treatment of your salary and investments will depend on your income slab and whether you choose the old or new tax regime.

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