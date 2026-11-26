Ravi Kishan stole the show in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside Akshay Kumar. During the episode, the actor opened up about his childhood, family and struggles in the Hindi film industry. While Ravi has previously spoken about his father's opposition to his acting ambitions, he made a shocking revelation about how his father tried to stop him from pursuing his dream.

This revelation came when Akshay Kumar recalled his first meeting with Ravi. He mentioned that his father ran a buffalo shed and dairy business near actor Kader Khan's house in Mumbai's Khar area in the late 1980s.

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Adding to the conversation, Ravi shared that his father was a priest who also ran a dairy business. The actor then revealed that his father wanted him to continue the family's dairy business or secure a government job. He was, however, passionate about acting and would participate in amateur theatre performances.

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Recalling one such incident from his younger days, Ravi Kishan shared how his father brutally beat him after watching him perform in a Ramleela dressed in a saree.

Ravi said, “During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up really badly with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He kept saying, ‘Nachaniya banega (You want to be a dancer?' Because it wasn't socially acceptable in those days.”

The Bhojpuri star explained that his father considered his performance shameful and repeatedly called him a dancer. The actor said his father believed he would bring disgrace to the family. Ravi added, “My mother helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me, thinking I had brought shame to the family.”

The actor also reflected on his difficult journey in the entertainment industry, saying that while some people walk their way to success, he had to crawl his way to the top.

Ravi Kishan's Journey From Struggles To Stardom

Born in Mumbai, Ravi Kishan made his acting debut in 1992 with the film Pitambar. Over the years, he shared screen space with several prominent actors, including Akshay Kumar in Zakhmi Dil, Shah Rukh Khan in Army, Salman Khan in Tere Naam, Dharmendra in Aatank, Jackie Shroff in Share Bazaar and Sanjay Dutt in Luck.

Ravi struggled to establish himself as a successful actor despite working with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

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After years of struggling in Hindi cinema, Ravi turned to the Bhojpuri film industry. He made his Bhojpuri debut in 2002 with Saiyan Hamaar, which became a big hit and established him as a star overnight. He continued to work across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema.

Apart from acting, Ravi also made a mark as a voice-over artist. In 2007, he dubbed the Hollywood film Spider-Man 3 in Bhojpuri. Today, he is also a politician and serves as a BJP MP from Gorakhpur.

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