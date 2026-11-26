Panchayat Season 5 is bringing Phulera's familiar faces back for another chapter. Ahead of its return, the reported remuneration of the show's popular cast members has also drawn attention.

Jitendra Kumar Reportedly Gets The Highest Fee

According to media reports, Jitendra Kumar, who plays Abhishek Tripathi, is reportedly the highest-paid member of the main cast. He is said to be receiving Rs 1.5 crore for the entire season.

Abhishek, the secretary of Phulera Panchayat, has remained at the centre of the series since its first season. Jitendra Kumar's portrayal of the character has been appreciated for its simple and understated comic style.

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Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, is reportedly receiving Rs 45 lakh for the season, while Raghubir Yadav, who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey, is said to be getting Rs 30 lakh.

Banrakas And Kranti Devi's Reported Fees

As per the figures shared by NDTV Movie, Durgesh Kumar, who plays Banrakas, is reportedly being paid Rs 3.5 lakh per episode. Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi, is said to be receiving Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Faisal Malik, who plays Prahlad Pandey, is reportedly earning Rs 20 lakh for the season. Chandan Roy, known for his role as Vikas, is said to be receiving Rs 15 lakh.

Reported Fees From The Previous Season

Jitendra Kumar was reportedly paid Rs 5.6 lakh, while Neena Gupta was said to have received Rs 4 lakh per episode. Raghubir Yadav's reported fee was Rs 3.2 lakh.

The fee figures for both seasons have not been officially confirmed by the makers or the actors.

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Abhishek And Rinki's Story Continues

Abhishek and Rinki's relationship remains one of the show's unresolved storylines. Their bond has developed gradually over the previous seasons, but their love story is yet to conclude.

The new instalment will reveal whether their relationship takes another step forward amid the changes in their lives.

Panchayat Season 5 Cast

Jitendra Kumar will return as Abhishek Tripathi, with Neena Gupta as Manju Devi and Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey. Faisal Malik will reprise his role as Prahlad Pandey, while Chandan Roy will return as Vikas and Sanvika as Rinki.

The cast also includes Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, Bulloo Kumar and Pankaj Jha.

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar. Deepak Kumar Mishra directed the first four seasons, while Akshat Vijaywargiya also directed Season 4.

Panchayat Will Continue Beyond Season 5

Season 5 will not be the final chapter of Panchayat. The makers have confirmed that the series will continue beyond the upcoming instalment.

Panchayat Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

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