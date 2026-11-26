Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will take on MI Emirates in the seventh match of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) 2026-27 on Thursday, November 26, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the tournament with a victory in this fixture.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders started their campaign with a convincing 55-run win over Dubai Capitals. They posted 167/6 before bowling out Dubai Capitals for 112.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Back As Mumbai Indians Captain? Cryptic Post Sparks Joyous Speculation Among Fans

MI Emirates, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 52-run victory over defending champions Desert Vipers. However, they suffered a defeat against Gulf Giants in their subsequent fixture after being bowled out for 91 runs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, led by Jason Holder, will look to continue their winning run, while MI Emirates, captained by Nicholas Pooran, will aim to bounce back from their recent defeat.

The fifth edition of ILT20 features six franchises competing in 34 matches. Each team will play 10 league-stage matches, with the top four sides qualifying for the playoffs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates: Match Date And Time

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 match will take place on Thursday, November 26. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates: Venue

The seventh match of ILT20 2026-27 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match will be available on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2 in Hindi, and Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD in English in India.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Chips In His Bat? Iceland Cricket's Hilarious Post On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 204

Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match will be available on Z5 in Hindi and FanCode in English.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.