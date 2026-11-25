Mumbai Indians' cryptic social media post on Wednesday evening has sparked speculation among fans about Rohit Sharma potentially returning as captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

The five-time champions shared an animated image featuring a hand holding an MI cap. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many linking it to Rohit's celebrations after Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020 title under his leadership.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

All five of the Mumbai Indians' IPL titles have come under Rohit's captaincy. However, he was replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2024 season after the all-rounder returned to the franchise from Gujarat Titans.

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With Hardik now traded to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027, the Mumbai-based franchise is preparing to appoint a new captain. The latest social media post has further fuelled speculation about Rohit's possible return to the leadership role.

However, Mumbai Indians have not officially announced their new captain yet.

Hardik Pandya Traded To Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Joins MI

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings completed a high-profile player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season, with Hardik moving to Punjab and India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh joining the five-time champions.

Arshdeep will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore. Hardik, meanwhile, will represent Punjab Kings at a revised fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his previous salary of Rs 16.35 crore.



Hardik's departure brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians, while Arshdeep's arrival strengthens the franchise's pace-bowling options.

Mumbai Indians Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Mumbai Indians have retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction, including six overseas players. The franchise has kept its core group of experienced Indian players, with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma among the key names.

Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh are also part of the retained squad.

Among the overseas players, Mumbai Indians have retained Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford and Corbin Bosch, along with Santner.

Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa and Raghu Sharma also feature in the retained list.

Mumbai Indians Purse And Remaining Slots For IPL 2027 Auction

Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2027 mini auction with nine available slots to fill, including two overseas positions. The franchise has a remaining purse of Rs 32.60 crore.

With a strong core already in place, the upcoming auction will give Mumbai Indians an opportunity to address their remaining squad requirements and strengthen their team ahead of the 2027 season.

The IPL 2027 mini auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa.

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Mumbai Indians Retention List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Arshdeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Will Jacks.

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