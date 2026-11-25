A 40-year-old man from Assam stabbed himself in the abdomen and cut his neck and hand in an apparent suicide attempt near Bengaluru, police said.

The man, identified as Babloo, was injured near his home close to Shantinagar in Nelamangala taluk. His wife had gone to work at the time, according to police.

Disturbing Video Surfaces

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According to reports, a video from the spot has surfaced. In it, the man is seen holding a knife to his neck, his arms shaking, as blood runs down his body.

The video also shows a wound just below his navel, with blood on his torso and on the ground. In a separate image from the scene, a knife can be seen lodged in his stomach.

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Condition Critical

The man lost a large amount of blood and is in a critical condition. He has been moved to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

Case Registered

It is not yet known what led him to take the step. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

What NCRB Data Shows

India recorded 1,70,746 suicides in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau's Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2024 report. That was slightly lower than the 1,71,418 cases recorded in 2023. The national suicide rate stood at 12.2 per lakh population.

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Karnataka was among the five states with the highest number of suicides. The state recorded 13,151 cases, or 7.7 per cent of the national total, placing it fourth after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. Together with West Bengal, these five states accounted for nearly half of all suicides in the country.

Family problems were the most common reason cited, behind 33.5 per cent of cases, followed by illness at 17.9 per cent. People aged between 18 and 30 made up the largest group of victims, followed by those aged 30 to 45. Men accounted for about 73.5 per cent of all those who died by suicide.

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available. You can contact the Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health on 9999666555 or email help@vandrevalafoundation.com. TISS iCall can be reached on 022-25521111 from Monday to Saturday, between 8 am and 10 pm. You can also reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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