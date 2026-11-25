The Tata Social Welfare Trust has received Charity Commissioner's approval to invest Rs.150 crore in shares of listed companies. According to Charity Commissioner's order dated Nov. 6 accessed by NDTV Profit, the permission was granted under Section 35 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. Tata Trust can invest in shares of financially sound, well-governed companies, as per the order. The investments can be made directly or through a dedicated company or LLP. This clears the way for the charitable trust to diversify its corpus into public equities, subject to strict governance, risk, and regulatory safeguards.

Regulatory Nod Under Public Trusts Act

Section 35 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, which governs how public charitable trusts invest surplus funds beyond traditional fixed-income instruments. Under the ruling, the Tata Social Welfare Trust is authorized to deploy the capital in shares of financially sound and well-governed companies. The regulatory nod follows an internal decision taken by the trust's leadership more than a year ago. The investment proposal was formally deliberated and cleared at a meeting of the board of trustees held on July 28, 2025.

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Investment Structure And Deployment

According to the terms of the approval, the trust has been given operational flexibility in executing its market allocation:

Deployment Flexibility: The Rs 150 crore corpus can be invested in one or more tranches, allowing the trust to stagger its market entry based on valuation and liquidity conditions.

Investment Vehicles: The trust may acquire shares either directly in its own name or through a dedicated corporate entity or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP).

Governance and Oversight: To manage market exposure, the trust plans to rely on external expert advisers alongside a dedicated internal investment committee. All equity allocations will be governed by internal risk controls as well as applicable legal and tax compliance frameworks.

Board Composition

The Tata Social Welfare Trust is currently overseen by a five-member board of trustees, led by Chairman Noel Tata. The approval marks a notable step in active treasury and endowment management for Tata Trusts' philanthropic arms, enabling them to generate long-term capital appreciation alongside steady dividend income to fund social welfare initiatives.

The Tata Social Welfare Trust is currently overseen by a five-member board of trustees, led by Chairman Noel Tata. The approval marks a notable step in active treasury and endowment management for Tata Trusts' philanthropic arms, enabling them to generate long-term capital appreciation alongside steady dividend income to fund social welfare initiatives.

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