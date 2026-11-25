Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, continues its steady theatrical run as the film heads deeper into its first week at the box office.

The Telugu film has collected Rs 2 crore in India net on Wednesday so far. The film is currently running across 1,997 shows with 25.6% overall occupancy, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.36 crore from 1,328 shows till now, followed by Malayalam at Rs 48 lakh from 480 shows and Tamil at Rs 16 lakh from 189 shows. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 25.16 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 21.65 crore. the data showed.

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Day Wise Collection

Aakasamlo Oka Tara opened with Rs 2.90 crore on Day 1 and saw a rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 4.45 crore. The film continued its growth on Day 3 with Rs 5.75 crore, its highest collection so far. Collections then declined on Day 4 to Rs 3.30 crore. Day 5 remained almost steady at Rs 3.25 crore.

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Advance Bookings

The movie has recorded Rs 1.18 crore in advance bookings for Day 7, with 88,961 tickets sold across 2,227 shows in India. Excluding blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 81.20 lakh from 65,301 tickets.

Advance bookings for Day 8 have also opened, with the film collecting Rs 37.74 lakh from 25,913 tickets across 566 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 21.47 lakh from 16,585 tickets, the report added.

About The Film

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, also known as AOT, is a Telugu-language science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana in the lead roles. Shruti Haasan plays Rohini, while Ruhani Sharma appears as Bijili.

The supporting cast includes Swasika as Krishna's sister, along with Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, Praveen, Vasu Inturi, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kota Jayaram and Mahesh Achanta. The film has a runtime of 157 minutes and released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media and is presented by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts. It has been released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The title Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which translates to 'A Star In The Sky', comes from a song of the same name from the 1986 Telugu film Simhasanam. The story combines science-fiction elements with drama and revolves around its lead characters Krishna and Kalpana.

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