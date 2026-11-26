What was planned as a lavish wedding celebration descended into a scramble for food as an unprecedented turnout of guests overwhelmed arrangements at Bihar legislator Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding.

Footage from Wednesday's wedding in Nadwan village shows guests finding unconventional ways to get through the feast.

ALSO READ : Tukaram Mundhe Impact: Gym Empties Protein Powder Shelf After Warning On Illegal Sales

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

With plates seemingly in short supply, some used drinking glasses to eat, while others bypassed the serving counters altogether, helping themselves directly from enormous cooking vessels.

Cardboard cartons were also pressed into service as makeshift food containers, allowing guests to carry food away.

The videos quickly gained traction on social media, capturing the scramble as guests jostled for food amid the overwhelmed arrangements.

The sweets counter proved especially chaotic, with trays of rasgullas emptied almost as soon as they were replenished.

A guest summed up the chaos in a widely shared video, saying that securing a meal at the wedding was nothing short of a battle.

The wedding reportedly attracted around one million guests, although the figure has not been independently verified. The turnout followed an open invitation extended by Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar' in Bihar, to people to attend his daughter's wedding.

ALSO READ : Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Civic Chief Ashwini Bhide Receive Bomb Threat Email

The scale of the gathering appears to have overwhelmed the arrangements despite elaborate preparations. The massive crowd also triggered traffic congestion stretching between five and 10 kilometres, with visitors arriving in cars, tractors and on foot.

The wedding itself was organised on a scale that drew comparisons with a major public spectacle.

Preparations included a sprawling makeshift kitchen, a temporary tent city, a helipad for VIP guests and even a horse race featuring a Thar SUV.

Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar. The groom holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, a qualification prominently mentioned alongside his name on the wedding invitation.

The celebrations had also attracted attention during the tilak ceremony, where Rishikesh reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender valued at around Rs 3 crore, besides a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet.

While the scale of the celebrations made headlines, it was the improvised dining arrangements and the struggle to manage the enormous turnout that provided some of the wedding's most talked-about moments.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.