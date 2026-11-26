Ventive Hospitality Ltd. expects rising room rates, better occupancy and a near-doubling of its hotel portfolio to underpin its target of ₹2,000–2,200 crore by FY31, Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Batra said.

In an emailed interaction with NDTV Profit, Batra said the company's projections had been drawn up on a "measured and conservative basis", with room-rate growth assumed at mid-single digits. That is lower than the double-digit growth in average daily rates the company has delivered in recent quarters.

"Rate growth is expected to be the primary contributor, with further scope to increase occupancy to 70–75%, in line with prevailing market levels," he said of the India business.

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For India, the company expects mid-single-digit growth in room rates and a moderate improvement in occupancy to translate into early double-digit growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR). In the Maldives, it is factoring in mid-single-digit growth in total revenue per available room, helped by higher rates and more on-island spending by guests.

Batra said two developments in the Maldives should help margins: the ramp-up of the RAAYA resort and a solar programme meant to reduce the business's reliance on diesel.

Pune, Bengaluru Lead The Demand Story

Pune remains Ventive's strongest market. Batra pointed to sustained office-led demand and the absence of any significant new luxury hotel supply in the city's pipeline.

Bengaluru offers a similar opportunity on the back of its growing corporate and Global Capability Centre ecosystem, he said. The company also sees promise in Varanasi, where branded hotel inventory is limited, and in micro-markets such as Navi Mumbai. Rajasthan continues to attract it for leisure.

On segments, Batra said corporate travel remains strong in Pune and Bengaluru, while weddings and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) continue to support the company's food-and-beverage-led model, particularly at JW Marriott Pune. The company has not seen any significant moderation in foreign tourist arrivals, he said, even in a year marked by geopolitical developments.

Through FY31, he expects leisure, spiritual tourism and wellness to be the fastest-growing segments, supported by new hotels planned in these categories.

Batra played down concerns that aggressive expansion by hotel chains could create excess supply. Much of India's upcoming supply is in the midscale and upper-midscale segments, he said, with relatively few additions planned in luxury or in Ventive's core micro-markets.

He cited an HVS Anarock report that projects demand in India's luxury hospitality segment to grow at a compound annual rate of 10.6% over the medium term, against an estimated 5.9% for supply. In the Maldives, he said, new resort inventory is held back by the limited availability of islands and long development timelines.

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Portfolio To Reach About 4,000 Keys

The company expects to roughly double both its key count and its operating EBITDA. Its portfolio is expected to reach about 4,000 keys, helped by right-of-first-offer (ROFO) opportunities and acquisitions.

Ventive is looking to acquire 300–400 keys, with a focus on lifestyle, leisure and wellness assets in supply-constrained markets where it has little or no presence. In the business hotel segment, it will also evaluate gateway cities, depending on valuations and demand-supply conditions.

All new developments and acquisitions must clear a minimum stabilised yield on cost of 12%, Batra said, adding that the company's committed development pipeline is "positioned well above this threshold". He said the networks of its sponsors, Blackstone and Panchshil, give it access to a strong pipeline of deals.

On execution, Batra said a significant share of the development projects are already under construction or in the fit-out stage, and are being built on land the company owns. That limits exposure to approval-related delays. Panchshil's in-house development capabilities give it greater control over costs and timelines, he said.

Batra expects operating leverage to contribute meaningfully as newer assets stabilise. The company has expanded margins consistently since FY24, and further rate growth on a largely fixed cost base should lift EBITDA flow-through, he said. The overall margin trajectory will also depend on portfolio mix, since the annuity business earns substantially higher margins.

That annuity business, backed by contracted lease arrangements, contributes about one-third of consolidated EBITDA. Batra said it would provide a stable earnings base if growth in room rates were to moderate.

Asked about the single biggest risk to the FY31 target, Batra pointed to external macroeconomic and geopolitical disruptions. He cited the impact of higher fuel prices on the Maldives business this year as an example.

The company's model, built on three complementary earnings engines, offers a natural hedge against disruptions in any one market, he said. "A substantial portion of our projected growth is expected to be driven by assets already owned by the company, thereby limiting execution-related uncertainties," Batra said.

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