A tiny buffalo named Pinky has become one of the biggest attractions at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan, drawing attention for her unusual height and reported valuation of Rs 1 crore. Standing at just around two feet tall, the animal has surprised visitors with her small stature, making her stand out among the much larger livestock displayed at the annual fair.

Pinky's appearance has also sparked curiosity about miniature buffalo breeds and the growing interest in prized livestock. While buffaloes are generally associated with their large size and strength, Pinky's unusually small frame has made her an unexpected centre of attraction.

ALSO READ: Viral Buffalo Nicknamed 'Donald Trump' Escapes Eid Sacrifice, Finds New Home At Bangladesh Zoo

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Pinky's Rs 1 Crore Price Tag

Pinky's owner has reportedly valued the buffalo at Rs 1 crore, explaining that her rarity, unusual appearance and calm temperament make her special. However, the quoted amount is the owner's valuation and has not been independently verified. There has also been no publicly identified buyer willing to pay the stated price, NDTV reported.

The buffalo is said to be gentle and friendly. She reportedly remains calm when visitors approach her, making it easier for people to take photographs and videos with her. Children, in particular, have been fascinated by her unusually small size.

Pinky is also believed to be the smallest buffalo in the world, according to her owner. However, this claim has not been officially recognised or verified by Guinness World Records or any other recognised organisation.

How Is Pinky Being Taken Care Of?

Despite attracting considerable attention, Pinky's well-being remains a priority. According to NDTV, her owner ensures that she receives a simple diet, clean drinking water and sufficient rest.

The owner has also reportedly taken precautions to protect her from loud noises. Pinky is said to be sensitive to excessive noise and is kept away from drums and other noisy activities whenever she appears tired.

Other Animals Attracting Attention At Pushkar Fair

Pinky was not the only unusual animal drawing visitors at the Pushkar Fair this year. The annual livestock gathering also featured Punganur cows, which are known for their relatively short stature and stand approximately two-and-a-half feet tall.

Large Murrah buffaloes, weighing several hundred kilograms, were another attraction. Horses with asking prices running into several crores also caught the attention of visitors.

However, Pinky's unusual proportions and friendly nature ensured that she remained one of the most talked-about animals at the event.

The annual Pushkar Fair is known for bringing together livestock owners, traders, tourists and animal enthusiasts. This year, Pinky offered visitors something different.

ALSO READ: Fiona The Hippo To Get Special Tribute At FC Cincinnati's MLS Playoff Match

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.