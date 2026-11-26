Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil thriller Maharaja received acclaim for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. While the 2024 film earned praise for its lead cast, including Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, newcomer Sachana Namidass also made a lasting impression with her portrayal of Jothi. The actress, who played Sethupathi's daughter in the film, even went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Now, Hollywood star Tom Hanks has joined the list of admirers, calling Sachana an “incredible actor” after watching the film.

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The revelation was made by Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, during a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India. She recalled recommending three Indian films to Hanks when they met at a LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) gala earlier this year. Maharaja was among the films she suggested.

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Interestingly, when the two met again at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 7, Hanks brought up Maharaja himself. Gupta revealed that the actor remembered Sachana's performance months after watching the film and spoke about how deeply it had affected him.

Recalling their interaction, she said, “The first thing he said to me was, ‘I still can't get over that girl… what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!'”

Vijay Sethupathi Confirms Hollywood Remake Of Maharaja

During the same conversation, Vijay Sethupathi also reflected on the memorable year he has had, mentioning the success of his latest release, Baththa. He confirmed that Maharaja is set to get an official Hollywood remake.

The actor said, “Baththa is beloved, and I love the film. Maharaja is going to be remade in Hollywood, and now I'm here to present an International Emmy Award.”

Sethupathi expressed his interest in being part of the Hollywood adaptation, saying he would gladly take up a role if offered. He added, “I told my producer that I'd love to play a role in the Hollywood remake of Maharaja. If they offer me a role, I'd gladly do it. Every day starts like a normal day, but we don't know how it is going to end up. I had so many surprises this year!”

About Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja revolves around a father's desperate fight for justice following a mysterious incident at his home. What begins as an unusual police complaint gradually unfolds into a gripping thriller, with its non-linear narrative leading to an unexpected and unsettling twist.

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Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Sachana Namidass, the film features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Subramaniam in pivotal roles. Following its success, the film is now set to receive a Hollywood adaptation, while a sequel is also in development.

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