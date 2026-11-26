The Greater Noida Industrial Development (GNIDA) is set to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to a residential property owner for increasing the rate of his fixed monthly water bills despite them not using those utilities. The commission which consists of president Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal, passed the order on Nov. 18.

The Delhi Consumer Commision instructed the GNIDA to undertake the compensation calling this action an unethical trade practice, according to a report from The Indian Express.

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The claimant stated that he had assumed ownershup of the plot on Nov. 2010, but decided not to occupy it due to the surroundings were sparsely populated. Despite him reporting the fact that he never occupied the property the GNIDA reportedly increased the bills.

“This commission is of the view that the opposite party (GNIDA) has indulged in unfair trade practice by raising bills on the complainant on a fixed-charge basis irrespective of the actual usage by the consumer,” the order, as cited by the report said.

The complainant said he was allotted a plot in Greater Noida through an allotment letter issued in December 2006 and took possession of the property in November 2010.

According to the complaint, the authority informed allottees in March 2011 that pending water dues had to be cleared by March 31, failing which water connections could be disconnected.

The plot owner said he received his first water bill only in July 2015, seeking Rs 14,128 for the period between February 2011 and July 1, 2015, along with interest at 12% per annum. The bill was received on Aug. 22, 2015, following which he paid Rs 14,130.

Subsequently, he received another bill dated Jan. 7, 2016, demanding Rs 19,189 for the period from 2011 to 2016. He alleged that the amount already deposited by him had not been adjusted against the fresh demand.

The complainant further stated that he had written to the authority in July 2016 and again in March 2019, seeking disconnection of the water supply connection. Despite these requests, he was issued another bill for Rs 34,193 in June 2020.

Contending that water charges should be based on actual consumption rather than a fixed monthly levy, the plot owner approached the consumer commission, alleging unfair trade practices and seeking relief against the authority.

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The authority defended its billing framework, stating that water charges were levied in accordance with applicable rules, regulations and bylaws and were intended to serve the public interest. It said water tariffs were revised periodically and that, until May 2013, owners of plots measuring less than 250 square metres were charged a fixed monthly fee of Rs 150.

GNIDA further stated that the complainant had outstanding water dues of Rs 43,167 as of March 31, 2021. The authority alleged that no payments towards water charges had been made by the complainant after 2015.

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