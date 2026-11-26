After Dhurandhar, Saumya Tandon is now gearing up for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which also brought her back to familiar memories of working with Ayushmann Khurrana and fulfilling her long-held wish of working with Sooraj Barjatya.

Saumya Tandon Recalls Being Ayushmann Khurrana's Neighbour

Speaking to NDTV, Saumya Tandon recalled that she and Ayushmann Khurrana are the same age, started their careers around the same time and have hosted shows together. She also revealed that they were once neighbours.

“Ayushmann and I have worked together before. We are of the same age and started our careers around the same time. We also hosted shows together. At one point, he was my neighbour. Then Vicky Donor happened, and I watched his incredible journey in the film industry," Saumya said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"He has achieved so much for himself, and I am genuinely happy for him. He has carved out a niche for himself in the industry, and I feel very proud of him.”

Saumya said she does not know Ayushmann very personally but knows him and Tahira. She recalled that his first child was very young at the time and was born while he was living there.

“It is very heartwarming to see how well he has done for himself. He deserves every bit of it because he works very hard and is extremely talented,” she added.

Why Saumya Tandon Said Yes To Sooraj Barjatya's Film

Saumya plays Urvashi, a member of Sharvari's family, in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. She said the first call came from Sooraj Barjatya's office, which interested her as she had grown up watching his films.

“I must have been three or four years old when Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! came out. It means a lot when an iconic director's office calls you for a part. So that was already a 50 per cent yes from me,” said Saumya Tandon.

ALSO READ | Spider-Man In Avengers: Doomsday? Robert Downey Jr's Thanksgiving Post Sparks Fan Speculation

Sooraj, the film's creative head, first had the creative team narrate Urvashi's story to Saumya over the phone. She later met him at his office, where he gave her a complete narration.

“The way he narrated the story and the way everyone treated me with so much respect was overwhelming,” Saumya said.

Saumya said she had one or two doubts, which Sooraj patiently answered. He asked her to trust the process and surrender, and she agreed.

Saumya Tandon Recalls A Family-Like Shoot

Saumya described the shoot as one of the best experiences of her career. The cast spent almost a month at Mehboob Studio, where Anupam Kher, who plays Ayushmann's grandfather, brought the on-screen family together.

Anupam organised dumb charades and Twenty Questions and also arranged potluck lunches, where everyone brought food from home. Saumya recalled meeting him years ago when Khosla Ka Ghosla was being shot in her neighbourhood while she was in Class 11.

She also spoke about working with Swanand Kirkire, Neeta ji, Seema Pahwa and Supriya ji. Seema plays her mother, while Supriya plays Sharvari's grandmother. Saumya said she shared a warm mother-daughter bond with Seema. She met Sharvari for the first time through the film and said they got along well.

Saumya Tandon's Childhood Connection With Sooraj Barjatya

Saumya, who grew up in Ujjain, recalled that her childhood friend Madhavi's family owned mills and a large villa. Sooraj Barjatya's wife was connected to the family and had visited their home when Saumya was around seven or eight.

Saumya loved dancing and often performed on stage. Madhavi's mother once told her, “Look, he is a very big film director. Maybe one day you will work in one of his films.”

Years later, after Yeh Prem Mol Liya's promos were released, Madhavi reminded Saumya about it.

“I told her, ‘Can you imagine? We used to laugh about the possibility that one day I might work with Sooraj sir, and it has actually happened.' That was a very emotional moment for me. It felt as though I was always meant to be part of one of Sooraj sir's projects.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases on November 27.

ALSO READ | Netflix Gets Centre's Reminder Amid 'Jo Bachay Hain...' Row: Ensure Pakistani Content Isn't Streamed In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.