Tamil Nadu has announced 15 days of paternity leave for male government employees, becoming the first time the state has introduced such a provision to support fathers in sharing childcare responsibilities.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the new leave facility on Thursday, allowing eligible married male government employees to avail themselves of 15 days of paternity leave either 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months after the baby's birth.

According to an official government release, the Chief Minister has ordered the implementation of the new provision following representations from government employees seeking paternity leave for men. The requests were considered positively, paving the way for the introduction of the facility.

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The newly announced provision is applicable to married male government employees in Tamil Nadu. The initiative aims to recognise the role of fathers in childcare and give them time to support their families around childbirth, extending parental leave benefits to men in the state government workforce.

Eligible employees can avail themselves of the 15 days of paternity leave either up to 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or at any time within six months after the baby's birth. The government has not specified any additional eligibility conditions in its announcement.

The announcement follows a series of extensions to maternity leave benefits for women government employees in the state. According to multiple media reports,in August, the Tamil Nadu government announced that it would extend the maternity leave entitlement to 365 days for women employees having their third child.

The state's maternity leave policy has undergone several revisions over the years. The original 90-day entitlement was increased to six months in 2011, extended to nine months in 2016 and further increased to 365 days in July 2021 under the respective governments led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

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The 365-day maternity leave benefit is applicable to regular women government employees with fewer than two surviving children, under the standard eligibility framework, news agency PTI reported, citing a government source.

However, following Supreme Court directives and subsequent amendments by the state government, women employees with two or more surviving children are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay.

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