If you are retiring soon and still have nearly a decade of paying home loan EMIs, it can be challenging to manage the money. With retirement, which approaches as one turns 60, your financial playbook changes entirely. You no longer have a regular income, which means your cash flow is heavily on how you have managed your savings.

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In such a situation, an added burden of 10 years of home loan EMI can be a challenging task. To manage this, your last 10 years of working life, age 50-60 can play a very critical role. Besides building your retirement corpus, you need to focus on aggressively reducing financial liabilities during this period.

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Prioritise loan repayment: Review your outstanding home loan and consider increasing EMIs or making periodic prepayments. In India, pre-paying floating rate home loans do not attract any penalties. So you can use this option to reduce your EMI burden by cutting on your lifestyle and spending habits when you touch age 50.

Boost your retirement corpus: If you have already spent years in building a corpus for your retirement, this is an ideal time to deploy it into the right channels. Whether its EPF SWP, NPS annuity or mutual fund SWP, you can use this time to plan how you want to receive your monthly pension and what part of it will go towards home loan repayment.

Create an Emergency Fund: You must maintain an emergency fund covering at least 12 months of essential expenses, including home loan EMIs, household bills, insurance premiums and medical costs. This will ensure that your savings remain intact even when you encounter any unexpected emergencies.

You should also review your health insurance policy during this time. In India, most insurances increase premiums once you reach 60 years of age. You need to factor this aspect while planning your expenses after retirement.

Tax implications: Your entire retirement income may not be tax free. Tax treatment of post retirement income heavily depends on its source. For instance, if you have invested into NPS, the lump sum you withdraw at retirement is tax free. However, any remaining amount used to purchase annuity becomes taxable.

Should You Close Loan Early With Retirement Corpus?

Generally, exhausting the entire retirement corpus to pre-pay loans may not be an ideal option. Becoming debt free is important, but you need to account for your regular expenses and unexpected emergencies.

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You can instead focus on managing debt, while investing some of your money to create further wealth using a mix of equity and debt instruments.

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