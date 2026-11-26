The US stock market will remain closed on Thursday, November 26, as Wall Street observes the Thanksgiving holiday, giving investors a one-day break following a volatile week marked by sharp swings in technology and artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will suspend regular trading for the holiday. However, investors will not have to wait until Monday for markets to reopen. Trading will resume on Friday, November 27, but for a shortened session, with both exchanges scheduled to close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, compared with the usual 4 p.m. closing time.

For Indian investors, Friday's session will run from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. IST. The US market will return to its regular trading schedule on Monday, November 30, with trading beginning at 8 p.m. IST and continuing until 2:30 a.m. on December 1.

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The Thanksgiving closure comes after a turbulent week on Wall Street, with technology stocks witnessing heavy selling amid renewed concerns over artificial intelligence valuations, semiconductor demand and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

On Wednesday, November 25, US equities staged a sharp recovery from their intraday lows to finish mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 164.25 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 50,182.95. The S&P 500, however, slipped 0.25% to 7,182.78, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.62% to 23,585.80.

Earlier in the session, technology stocks had come under considerable pressure, with the Nasdaq falling more than 4% at one point. Nvidia, Oracle and Alphabet were among the stocks facing selling pressure as investors reassessed their exposure to the AI trade.

The weakness followed another bout of profit-booking on Tuesday, November 24, when the Nasdaq fell 1.62%, the S&P 500 lost 1.08% and the Dow declined 0.32%.

The volatility also followed Monday's dramatic rebound, when the Nasdaq surged around 6.5%, the S&P 500 gained 4.7% and the Dow climbed nearly 3%, supported by renewed buying in technology and semiconductor stocks.

What Investors Should Know

The shortened Black Friday session means investors will have three-and-a-half hours less to trade than usual. Holiday participation can also be thinner, potentially affecting liquidity and order execution, particularly in less actively traded stocks.

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The regular trading hours for both NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Both exchanges remain closed on weekends and observe designated market holidays.

The next scheduled early closure after Thanksgiving will be on Thursday, December 24, Christmas Eve, when US stock exchanges will close at 1 p.m. ET. Markets will remain closed on Friday, December 25, for Christmas.

While equity markets observe the holiday calendar, cryptocurrency markets continue to operate around the clock, including on Thanksgiving.

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