Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled his party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising 25 lakh government jobs and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates.

Titled 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' and 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pran-Patra', the document places employment, education, women's welfare, farmers and social justice at the centre of the party's electoral pitch. It was released on Constitution Day.

"Achhe din aaye nahin, bure din jaane wale hain (The 'good days' never came, but the bad days are about to end)," he said at the release event in Lucknow, playing on "Achhe din aane wale hain" (Good days are coming), the slogan the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigned on under Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

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"Delivering on the aspirations of Gen-Z and Gen Alpha will be part of our commitment," he added, speaking in Hindi.

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The manifesto is also built around the SP's PDA outreach, which stands for Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — backward classes, Dalits and minorities. The party is seeking to consolidate its support among these communities while reaching out to young voters and women.

What Are The SP's Promises On Jobs And Education?

The SP has promised to create 25 lakh government jobs over five years. It has also pledged a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates until they find employment.

The party has proposed skill development centres to improve employment opportunities for young people. It has also promised measures to ensure transparent recruitment, prevent examination paper leaks and conduct examinations according to a fixed academic calendar.

On education, the manifesto promises free schooling and the reopening of primary schools that have been shut. It also proposes better pay and permanent employment for Shiksha Mitras, who work as contractual teachers in the state.

The party has further promised to develop villages with facilities such as Wi-Fi connectivity, streetlights, electricity and paved roads.

Rs 40,000 Annual Assistance For Women, Old Pension Scheme

Women's welfare is another key focus of the manifesto. The SP has promised annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women. Yadav also said the party would bring back the Yash Bharti award, a state honour.

The manifesto includes proposals for free healthcare and ambulance services, along with stronger safety measures for women and faster justice through fast-track courts.

The party has also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a long-standing demand among government employees. Its other proposals include the use of artificial intelligence-based technology in policing.

Separate Manifestos For Districts, Cities And Women

Along with the state-level manifesto, the SP is preparing separate documents for individual districts and cities. Yadav also announced a separate manifesto for 'aadhi aabadi', or women.

The party's approach is aimed at addressing local issues through district- and city-specific commitments, while giving particular attention to women's concerns.

SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks Face Friction

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The manifesto's release comes amid differences between the SP and its ally Congress over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The SP announced five candidates on Tuesday even as negotiations with the Congress were still underway. The move drew criticism from Congress leaders, with the two parties yet to reach an agreement on seat-sharing.

Yadav also spoke about the Constitution on Thursday, with the manifesto launch coinciding with Constitution Day.

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