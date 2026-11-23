In India, it is common to co-own an ancestral property that is being passed on from generations. Such properties are often shared among siblings, children, and other legal heirs. While co-ownership helps preserve family assets, it also comes with rules and regulations that govern its division, sale and taxation.

For immovable properties, if the holding period has been more than 24 months from the date of the original owner, it qualifies from long-term capital gains tax when sold. Assuming that you are the joint owner of one such property, here's what it means for your taxes and gains.

When co-owners sell inherited ancestral property in India, each owner is responsible for paying long-term capital gains tax on their share of the profit. What it means -

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Each co-owner pays tax only on their share of the profit. For example, if two people own a property equally, each is responsible for 50% of the capital gains.

Any tax exemption claimed by one owner does not automatically apply to the other owner. You can claim separate tax benefits on your gains.

The holding period starts from the date the original owner purchased the property, not the date it was inherited.

If the property has been held for more than 24 months, including the previous owner's holding period, it is treated as a long-term capital asset.

Example: Two brothers selling an ancestral property worth Rs 5 crore and own it equally (50:50).

Total sale value: Rs 5 crore

A's share: Rs 2.5 crore

B's share: Rs 2.5 crore

Assuming original purchase price: Rs 1 crore

Capital gain for each: Rs 2 crore

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Assuming the applicable LTCG tax rate is 12.5% without indexation:

Applicable tax: 12.5% X Rs 2 crore = Rs 25 lakh

Note: This is a simplified illustration and does not account for surcharge and cess. So the actual tax may differ.

How To Calculate Market Value?

For inherited property, you can use the original purchase price paid by the previous owner to calculate capital gains, not its value when you inherited it. If the property was bought before April 1, 2001, you can use its market value on that date instead. However, it needs to be supported by a registered valuer's report, along with eligible improvement costs.

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