Apple has taken the AI chatbot Talkie, built by the Chinese company MiniMax, off its App Store after a probe into how the app interacts with children. ABC News reported on Wednesday that the removal came after Apple was approached for comment as part of a joint investigation with the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism. The company pulled the app citing sexual content.

The investigation collected accounts from parents in Australia and the US, who said they found sexually inappropriate and verbally abusive conversations between their children and AI-generated characters on the platform.

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Interestingly, Talkie works differently from a typical AI assistant. It lets users build simulated personal relationships with virtual characters through text and voice chats. Although both the App Store and Google Play list the app as suitable for users aged 18 and above, thousands of children have reportedly used it.

Apple confirmed that the removal applies worldwide. However, the Bureau reported on Tuesday that Talkie was still available on Google Play, where it has been downloaded more than 50 million times.

The app is operated by SUBSUP, the Singapore-based subsidiary of MiniMax, and is built to keep users engaged in long conversations with its characters. Interestingly, company documents reviewed by the investigators showed that users of Talkie and its Chinese counterpart spend more than 70 minutes a day on the platforms on average.

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This is the second time Apple has removed the app. An earlier version was taken down in 2024 over objectionable user-generated content, and MiniMax released a new version in 2025.

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