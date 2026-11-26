Apple will open its first retail store in Hyderabad on 10 December, Thursday. The store, Apple Kukatpally, will be at the Lake Shore shopping mall and open at 5 p.m. local time.

The outlet is at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall and will be Apple's seventh retail store in India and its first in Telangana. Apple announced the opening on Thursday.

What The Store Will Offer

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Apple said the store will give customers access to its full range of products, services, technical support and in-store educational sessions. Ahead of the launch, it has released Hyderabad-themed wallpapers, stickers and a curated music playlist inspired by the city's culture. The wallpaper works on the Mac, iPad and iPhone.

Hiring Began Earlier This Year

The opening follows months of speculation. In February, Apple listed jobs in Hyderabad for roles such as Store Leader, Senior Manager and Genius. The company typically starts hiring nearly a year before a store opens.

Apple's Retail Push In India

Apple launched its online store in India in 2020 and opened flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023. It opened Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune in September 2025, part of three new stores that year. Noida has also since got a store.

READ | iPhone 17 Gets Rs 14,800 Effective Discount: How To Get It In Flipkart Black Friday Sale

The expansion rests on strong sales. The Mumbai and Delhi stores reportedly contribute nearly 20% of Apple's business in India. Apple India also posted double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and iPad sales for the first time.

Not The First Apple Outlet In The City

Hyderabad already has an Apple presence through partners. Aptronix, India's largest Apple Premium Reseller, launched Telangana's first Apple Premium Partner store at Inorbit Mall. Apple Kukatpally is different: it will be Apple's own retail store.

READ | iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, MacBook Neo 2: When Could Apple Launch These Devices?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.