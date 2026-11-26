A social media post about a group of women enjoying an elaborate non-vegetarian meal inside a train's Third AC (3AC) coach has sparked a debate about civic sense, food preferences and public etiquette. The X user describes in the post a group of women passengers having what appeared to be a picnic style meal during an intercity train journey.

"There is this grp of marathi aunties who have planned a full picnic here. Their dinner consists of chicken gravy, sukhi bombil (dried Bombay duck, a type of dried fish), and fish curry. All these with bhakri, rice, onions. Full feast mode," the user wrote in her post.

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The X user described the scene as an almost picnic-like dining experience inside the train. She also pointed out that she was familiar with the smell of bombil and did not personally find it unpleasant. However, she raised a question about how passengers with different food preferences, particularly vegetarians, might react to the strong odour in an enclosed coach.

Her observation brought attention to a larger question: how considerate should passengers be when consuming food in shared public spaces? "Treating public property like a picnic spot, without thinking about other people at all, is where civic sense left the chat," she stated in her post.

The incident has brought individual food choices and responsibility towards fellow passengers into focus.

At the same time, eating non-vegetarian food on a train is not, by itself, a violation of railway rules. Passengers are generally free to carry their preferred meals, provided they follow applicable safety and cleanliness regulations.

The discussion also highlights the importance of respecting regional food habits. Chicken, fish and dried seafood are an integral part of several Indian cuisines, and their consumption should not automatically be considered inappropriate simply because other passengers may not prefer them.

Netizens React

The post has also triggered conversations around regional food habits and the treatment of different cultural practices in public spaces.

One social media user stated, "But when vegetarian people eat then also smells spread but i don't see any non veg people ranting against it. This snobbish attitude is always found in vegetarian people. It's a smell of food not cow dung."

Another user questioned the original poster for bringing up the fact that the women were Marathi, "I agree with all of your points…still unable to understand why highlight them being Marathi?"

Another user highlighted the caste connotation of the post, stating that, "If you're sensitive to smell achaar roti will also annoy you. They're not bothered by the smell as much as the lack of control. They'll have to get over it. Please avoid using pure veg bec it has a caste connotation. Veg is veg."

Ultimately, the post raises a question about travelling etiquette and about where should personal freedom end and consideration for fellow passengers begin.

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