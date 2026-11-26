A village in Bihar's Patna district turned into a vast open-air celebration on Wednesday as Mokama MLA Anant Singh married off his daughter, Shivangi, in his ancestral village of Nadwan, also known as Ladma. Organisers had prepared for four to five lakh guests, and the crowd was large enough to jam the Begusarai-Patna highway for more than 10 km, as reported by NDTV.

Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA graduate from Georgia State University and the son of CRPF commandant Ranvijay Kumar. The wedding was open to all, with no invitation required. "Koi cinema thodi hai jo ticket lagega (this is not a cinema hall, so nobody needs a ticket)," the Mokama MLA was quoted as saying by NDTV.

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Singh, known locally as "Chhote Sarkar," also said leaders from the ruling and opposition parties were among those invited, along with guests from across the country.

Interestingly, the scale of the arrangements matches the crowd. The kitchen plan called for over 150 dishes, more than 500 cooks and 300 cooking stations. The groom's side reportedly arrived in a procession of 151 vehicles, and the village had a helipad built for VIP guests.

The cost has drawn as much attention as the guest list. Estimates put the total spending at somewhere between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore. Singh earlier said that his friends and well-wishers were making many of the arrangements for him.

Interestingly, the horse race that was meant to be a highlight ended up out of control. Spectators crowded onto the track and some even climbed electricity pylons, which forced organisers to stop the contest and push the final round to Thursday, November 26.

However, the celebration comes at a difficult time for the host. The Supreme Court has directed Singh to surrender by December 1 in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav, in which he is an accused. He won the Mokama seat while in jail, and has maintained that the cases against him are false.

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