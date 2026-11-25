A wedding celebration in Bihar took an unexpected turn after a snake entered the wedding pandal of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, on Wednesday.

The incident briefly created panic among guests, but a young man stepped forward and grabbed the reptile by its tail before throwing it out of the venue.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

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The footage shows the snake crawling across the carpet laid inside the wedding pandal. As people notice the reptile, some are seen moving away from it, while others take out their mobile phones to record the incident.

Amid the commotion, a young man approaches the snake and catches it by its tail. He then swings the reptile around before throwing it away from the pandal. The unusual incident has caught the attention of social media users.

Snake Spotted At Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding

The incident took place during the wedding celebrations of Shivangi Singh, daughter of Bihar's Mokama MLA Anant Singh, on November 25.

The wedding is being held at Anant Singh's ancestral village of Nadwan in Patna district. The celebrations have already attracted considerable attention, with several videos showing the elaborate arrangements, food preparations and other wedding festivities circulating on social media.

The sudden appearance of a snake inside the wedding pandal, however, added an unexpected moment to the celebrations.

Young Man's Video Goes Viral

The video shows the young man approaching the snake without hesitation and grabbing it by its tail. He then swings it before throwing it outside the wedding pandal.

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People standing nearby watch as he handles the reptile. The video has since gained traction on social media, with viewers reacting to the unusual incident.

However, the identity of the young man and the exact location where the snake was taken after being thrown out have not been confirmed.

Handling a snake without proper training can be dangerous, as it may be difficult to identify whether a snake is venomous just by looking at it. Experts generally advise people to maintain a safe distance and seek help from trained snake rescuers.

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