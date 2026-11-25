The district administration of Anantnag in south Kashmir will hold a Civil Defence air raid mock drill on Thursday, November 26, followed by a blackout exercise from 6:30 pm to 6:40 pm. According to a public notice issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, the exercise is part of district-wide emergency preparedness and safety training.

As per notice, the mock drill will begin at 2 pm, while the blackout will take place in the evening.

Interestingly, residents have been told to act the moment the siren sounds at 6:30 pm. They have been asked to switch off every source of light, including household lighting, inverter and solar lights, torches, mobile phone lights and vehicle lights. The administration has also asked people to draw curtains and close windows so that no light escapes during the exercise.

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The notice stressed that there is no need to panic, as this is only a mock drill and not a real emergency. It also puts the focus on vulnerable family members. Residents have been advised to inform and prepare the elderly, children and those with health concerns beforehand so that they do not suffer distress during the blackout.

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The administration has assured the public that all emergency services and critical care facilities will remain operational throughout the exercise.

Shopian, also in south Kashmir, will hold a similar exercise on the same day. The district administration has ordered a Civil Defence air raid and blackout mock drill at Government Degree College Shopian, to assess emergency preparedness and test the response mechanisms of various departments. The first phase, a mock exercise, will begin at 1 pm, while the second phase, a blackout drill, will run from 6 pm to 6:30 pm.

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Interestingly, the Shopian exercise has been planned in more detail than the notice for Anantnag. It will involve simulated air raid warnings, blackout measures, evacuation, search and rescue operations and emergency response, in line with prescribed standard operating procedures.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Health, Civil Defence, SDRF, the Power Development Department, Transport and municipal authorities will take part. The Executive Engineer of the R&B Division has been named nodal officer, and the Tehsildar has been told to activate the Incident Response System team

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