A manager who participated in AI-related layoff meetings has revealed what really happens behind closed doors. According to the manager, AI is often not the primary reason why companies decide to cut jobs.

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“I'm not going to name my company, and I'm not going to pretend I have the full picture. But I've been in enough planning meetings this year to tell you that "Al replaced them" is rarely the whole story,” the user said in a Reddit post.

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Instead, tighter budgets, cancelled projects and pressure from investors to reduce costs frequently drive these decisions, he explained.

“Al was part of that plan, but it was usually the story told at the end, not the reason the meeting started. When a company says "we're becoming Al-first," it often means "we need to cut costs and we need a modern way to explain it,” the post said.

The user also revealed that he has certainly seen AI making massive transformations at workplaces, reducing the time required to complete tasks.

“Drafting, testing, summarizing, first-pass research. Tasks that took a day now take an hour. When that happens, the question leadership asks is not "can this person be replaced?" but "do we still need to hire for this?" And that second question quietly kills a lot of open roles without a single layoff announcement,” the post read.

According to the user, with the implementation of AI, even senior staff cannot be sure of a guaranteed job.

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“Visibility mattered more than I'd like to admit. If I could tell everyone one thing, it's this: don't wait for your company to teach you. Pick one tool, use it on a real part of your job this month, and write down what it saved you and where it broke. That one page of notes is more convincing in a review or an interview than any certificate,” he added.

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