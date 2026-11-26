India A will take on Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Thursday, November 26, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will look to secure a place in the final after finishing second in Group B. The team bounced back from a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A with a dominant seven-wicket victory over the UAE in their final group-stage match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star of India's chase against the UAE, smashing an unbeaten 204 off just 53 balls. India A chased down the target of 250 in only 14.2 overs. Tilak Varma has also been among the team's leading performers, scoring 207 runs in the tournament so far.

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Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, have been unbeaten in the competition. They won all three of their Group A matches to finish at the top of the table and will look to carry that momentum into the knockout fixture.

The match will be important for both sides, with a place in the final on November 29 at stake.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Match Date And Time

The India A vs Sri Lanka A first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will take place on Thursday, November 26. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Venue

The India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where To Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Full Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (captain), Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Prince Yadav and Vipraj Nigam.

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Sri Lanka A: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (wicketkeeper), Pavan Rathnayake (captain), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ravindu Fernando, Dulaj Samuditha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Chamika Heenatigala.

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