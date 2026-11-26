The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that the Mumbai Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das, who was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom last week.

Justice Amit Mahajan issued notice to the Centre on Das's petition challenging the decision to prevent him from boarding a flight and sought its response. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 9.

During the proceedings, counsel for the Centre submitted that the LOC was issued by the Mumbai Police on November 23. The government also told the court that a show-cause notice had been served on Das and that he had not yet responded to it.

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Appearing for Das, his counsel argued that he had not been informed about the existence of the LOC, the reasons behind its issuance, or its purpose.

The petition relates to an incident on the night of November 23, when Das was stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport before boarding a flight to London.

According to the plea, Das was travelling to the United Kingdom to attend an event at Oxford University, where he was scheduled to speak on the "cockroach movement". The High Court will next hear the matter on December 9.

Yesterday, Das was issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport following inputs from relevant authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, amid a controversy over his being stopped from flying to the UK for an Oxford University event.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice to Das on Monday, and he has been asked to respond to it within seven days.

Jaiswal's remarks at his regular media briefing came in response to a question in the face of Das's allegations that he was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom to attend the event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement."

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling abroad.

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