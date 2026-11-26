Micron Technology, the US memory-chip maker, emerged as the most traded US stock among Indian investors on Vested's platform in 2026. Nvidia ranked second, while storage company SanDisk took third place. Meta Platforms and Microsoft completed the top five, according to Vested's report "How India Invests Globally: 2026 Edition".

The ranking shows Indian investors looked beyond familiar names such as Nvidia and Apple during the artificial intelligence rally. Instead, the list points to interest across the technology supply chain, from memory chips and AI processors to flash storage, social media and cloud software.

Micron's position is notable because memory has become an important part of AI infrastructure. AI systems need memory to move and process volumes of data. Nvidia supplies AI accelerators, while Micron's products support these data-intensive workloads.

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SanDisk's third-place position adds another storage-focused name to the list. However, the report ranks stocks by trading activity. It does not identify the best-performing shares or disclose the value traded in each company.

AI's wider influence is visible in portfolio allocations. Vested said AI stocks accounted for 40% of assets held by its investors, while more than half of investors with a portfolio owned at least one AI stock.

An AI stock was the first global investment for 31% of new investors in 2026, compared with 33% in 2025. Trading value in AI stocks rose 87% between January and October 2026, compared with the whole of 2025.

Investors also used exchange-traded funds to gain broader exposure. The five most traded ETFs were the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM).

The mix covers short-term US government debt, broad US equities, technology-heavy indices and gold. Vested said 62% chose a do-it-yourself approach, 32% combined self-directed trades with managed products, and 6% relied exclusively on managed options.

One in four new investors made an ETF their first global investment. Meanwhile, 29% of investors who began with individual stocks later added an ETF.

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Vested found that 70% of funded investors added money more than once. New investors made an average of three deposits in their first 12 months, while repeat deposits were around 2.5 times the size of the first. Among those who deposited again, 76% made at least one larger deposit.

Participation spans age groups and cities. Those aged 35 and above made up 59%, against 41% below 35. Women represented 20% of active investors. Bengaluru led the city rankings with 8% of investors. The top 10 cities accounted for 27% of investors, showing that participation extended beyond major financial and technology hubs.

The platform recorded 51% more investors transacting in 2026 than in the previous year. Vested also reported $353 million in realised and unrealised profits, net of losses, as of November 2026.

Investors earned $18 million in dividends, while $85.68 million was withdrawn and remitted to Indian bank accounts during 2026. These are platform-level figures, not estimates for all Indians investing overseas.

The findings come as investors explore diversification beyond US mega-cap technology stocks. Vested said concentration in a handful of large technology companies and estate-tax considerations were increasing demand for non-M7, non-equity and non-US opportunities.

Its report notes that South Korea led global market returns in 2026, supported by demand for AI memory chips and corporate governance reforms. Taiwan also benefited from its role in advanced chip manufacturing.

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Vested says its platform has more than 400,000 investors, $7 billion in cumulative trading volume and $1 billion in assets under administration. The ranking reflects anonymised activity among its users, not all Indian investors.

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