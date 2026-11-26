India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant found an unusual way to prepare for the second Test against New Zealand, joining a local cricket match in Christchurch just days before the international fixture.

Listed under the name 'Stan Stan' on the scorecard, the 29-year-old smashed 54 runs off just 21 deliveries for a local side, Open House Swingers.

Pant turned out for the team in a Last Man Stands match against The Chosen Ones at Hagley Park on Wednesday, November 25.

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The appearance came after a chance encounter in central Christchurch, where Mohammad Safi, a member of Open House Swingers, spotted the Indian cricketer riding an electric bike and invited him to play.

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The team was short of a player, and Pant agreed to join them for the match. Despite being in the middle of preparations for India's second Test, the wicketkeeper-batter wasted little time before making an impact with the bat.

According to Safi, Pant was wearing a striking blue tracksuit, and players from the opposition initially did not recognise him. The Indian star also did not have his regular cricket equipment with him and reportedly used his cousin's bat during the game.

"I saw Rishabh going around on an electric bike," Open House Swingers player Mohammad Safi told the New Zealand Herald.

"So I went and stopped him, and we start talking and taking a few photos and stuff, and I asked him, do you want to play cricket for us?

"He was like, OK, I'll come and play for you guys. Then he came and padded up, went batting, and smashed a few sixes."

Pant's 54 off 21 balls helped Open House Swingers secure a 16-run victory over The Chosen Ones.

Rishabh Pant Impresses Tom Latham With Local Cricket Performance

Pant's unexpected appearance in the social cricket match also caught the attention of New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who praised the Indian wicketkeeper-batter's performance.

Speaking about the incident, Latham described Pant's outing as "brilliant" and said it was great to see the Indian star sharing his experience with local cricket players.

"He's obviously a real character of the game is Rishabh, so it's great for him to give his experience back to the LMS teams."

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel also reacted to the development, saying he "nearly fell off my chair last night when I saw that".

Safi, meanwhile, told the New Zealand Herald that Pant was approachable and comfortable playing alongside local cricketers. He also recalled how the Indian batter encouraged him to give him a single before showing off his six-hitting ability.

Rishabh Pant's Record-Breaking Numbers Ahead Of New Zealand Test

Pant's quickfire knock in Christchurch comes after an impressive performance in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The 29-year-old scored 128 off 153 deliveries, including six sixes, helping India post 720/9 declared in their first innings. The total was India's highest-ever Test innings score in New Zealand. The match eventually ended in a draw.

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Pant has also established himself as one of the most prolific six-hitters in Test cricket. He has struck 108 sixes in 53 matches, placing him second on the all-time list.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: When And Where?

India will face New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning Friday, November 27.

After the opening Test ended in a draw, both teams will be looking to secure a victory in the final match of the series.

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