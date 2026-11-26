Less than a week after Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe issued a stern warning to gyms and fitness centres against selling protein supplements without the required licences, the impact is visible.

An X user has claimed that his gym removed its entire protein powder display overnight after the owner watched a video of Mundhe's warning.

Posting on X on Thursday, Kanan Bahl wrote, "My gym used to have a showcase full of protein powders. Someone showed the owner a reel of @Tukaram_IndIAS saying that gyms selling protein without license is illegal and they'll take action."

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He added: "Overnight, the shelf is empty! We honestly need just 100 Nayaks like him across the country!"

What Mundhe Has Said

Mundhe has warned of strict action against the unauthorised sale of health supplements in gyms, and against manufacturers who print health claims on nutraceutical labels. He has said that people in gyms often claim protein powder alone builds muscle, and that such advertising is misleading.

His warning covered gyms, health clubs, pharmacies and retailers selling supplements without proper authorisation.

The Licence Requirement

A statewide order from the FDA makes it mandatory for gyms and fitness centres selling health supplements to obtain an FSSAI food licence or registration, even if they hold licences under other laws. It also targets misleading claims by manufacturers, pharmacies, influencers and online sellers.

READ | Buying Whey Protein? Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Warns Consumers Against Misleading Claims | Watch

Reactions

Users reacted to Bahl's post. Priyank Dhingra asked: "Is selling it really illegal? Even if it's how is it enforced?" Another user wrote: "Someone has given him a free hand. We need those politicians also."

One user named Prahalad said: "We need some 10 Tukaram Mundhe in namma Bengaluru."

A Wider Crackdown

Mundhe, a 2005-batch IAS officer, took charge as FDA Commissioner in May 2026. The department had reportedly carried out more than 3,000 raids since May. The drive has covered restaurants, dairies and quick-commerce facilities, and has led to licence suspensions.

Supplement sales in gyms have drawn scrutiny elsewhere. In 2023, checks in Karnataka found that two-thirds of protein powder samples taken from gyms were misbranded.

READ | Mundhe's Big Warning To Gyms, Influencers: Selling Protein Powder Without A Licence Could Invite Rs 10 Lakh Fine

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