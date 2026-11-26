Nvidia Corp. has instructed its manufacturing partners to halt shipments of AI servers to four Southeast Asian countries amid tightening US export controls aimed at preventing China from accessing advanced artificial intelligence computing power, the Financial Times reported.

Manufacturing partners, including Dell and Supermicro, have informed buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that Nvidia will not permit their orders to be shipped, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary, as Nvidia and its manufacturing partners work to determine how to comply with Washington's latest export restrictions, the report added.

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The four countries have emerged as preferred destinations for Chinese AI developers seeking access to Nvidia's advanced processors, whose direct exports to China are restricted by the US.

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The move could have implications for Nvidia's business in the region. The chipmaker reported $104 billion in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, marking a 72% increase from the previous year.

Nvidia also routes some of its revenue from Taiwan and China through the Singapore entity, FT reported.

Chinese companies have increasingly relied on cloud computing providers in Southeast Asia to access Nvidia-powered servers remotely, allowing them to circumvent restrictions on direct chip purchases, the report added.

However, the US Commerce Department introduced new rules recently targeting this practice, seeking to prevent Chinese entities from accessing restricted AI computing capacity through third-party cloud providers.

Despite Beijing's efforts to develop domestic alternatives, China's leading AI laboratories continue to depend heavily on Nvidia processors, particularly for the compute-intensive initial training of their flagship AI models, the FT reported.

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