Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. has postponed or cancelled its board meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, citing unavoidable reasons. The company informed the stock exchanges about the development through a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The board meeting was scheduled to be held on short notice on Nov. 26, according to the company's intimation dated Nov. 24. However, the company did not disclose the specific agenda of the meeting or provide details on whether it would be rescheduled.

In its latest filing, Samvardhana Motherson said the meeting had been "postponed/cancelled" due to unavoidable reasons.

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Trading Window Reopens

Following the development, the company announced that its trading window had reopened with immediate effect from Nov. 26. The trading window had earlier been scheduled to remain closed from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, both days inclusive.

According to SEBI's Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, the restrictions were applicable to designated persons, including promoters, directors, key managerial personnel, designated employees, and their connected persons.

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Samvardhana Motherson's Investor Meeting On Nov. 30

In a separate exchange filing dated Nov. 25, Samvardhana Motherson has informed the exchanges about an upcoming analyst and institutional investor meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, in Mumbai.

The company's management will attend a one-on-one meeting organised by Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Private Ltd. between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. IST.

The company clarified that no unpublished price-sensitive information pertaining to the company would be shared during the meeting. The schedule is subject to change depending on exigencies on the part of the investors or the company.

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