India is well-positioned to navigate the challenges arising from higher US tariffs, supported by multiple free trade agreements (FTAs) and the growing diversification of export markets, industry veterans said.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group, and Manpreet Singh, President of the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB), said Indian exporters have increasingly factored in the impact of tariffs into their business strategies, while India's global competitiveness remains intact.

The comments come after the Donald Trump administration proposed doubling tariffs on India to 25% following a Section 301 investigation into manufacturing overcapacity across 14 countries. However, the proposed tariff rate could come down to 17% if India and the US reach a reciprocal trade agreement.

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Gupta said India has the ability to deal with tariff-related challenges, although exporters would need greater clarity on the proposed measures. He added that businesses are increasingly expanding their presence in markets beyond the US to reduce dependence on a single destination.

“India has signed multiple FTAs to support exports… India is as competitive as other countries, even placed better,” Gupta said, adding that in most cases, the duty burden is ultimately borne by the buyer.

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Singh said Indian exporters have already discounted for the possibility of higher tariffs, although uncertainty surrounding US trade policies continues to create apprehensions.

He argued that American consumers ultimately bear the cost of tariffs, as importers pass on higher duties through product prices. “At the end of the day, US citizens are paying for the tariffs. You are taxing your own citizens,” he said.

Singh added that India is not the only country facing tariff-related challenges and that the latest developments have not altered its underlying competitiveness in global markets. Similar tariff rates, he said, are unlikely to affect India's broader relationship with the US.

Highlighting export trends, Singh said India's exports to the US increased to $59 billion in the first half of the current financial year through October, compared with $52 billion in the corresponding period, despite tariff-related uncertainty.

He also pointed to stockpiling by American buyers, who are rushing to build inventories amid concerns over potential tariff increases.

Both industry veterans indicated that while greater clarity on US trade policy remains important, India's diversified trade relationships and competitive positioning could help exporters absorb the impact of higher duties.

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