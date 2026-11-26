In a bid to give a boost to Darjeeling Tea, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has announced a new international marketing campaign while holding consultations with stakeholders of the tea industry in Kurseong, in the Darjeeling hills of West Bengal.

“In increase exports of our tea, so that the tea industry here gets better prices, we are announcing an international level marketing campaign under the exports promotion mission and a decision has been taken on that," Goyal announced.

"For tea exporters, they are bearing the brunt of high inland freight transport, for some relief and support in that area, we have formed a scheme under the export promotion mission so that the inward freight/domestic freight for tea exports headed towards ports will see gains under the export promotion mission.”

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“Steeped in history, brewing possibilities for the future...MAKAIBARI is truly something special,” Goyal added while holding the consultations at the picturesque Makaibari Tea Estate, founded in 1852.

The tea garden was started by Captain Samler, an agent of the Darjeeling Tea Company who sold the plantation to Girish Chandra Banerjee, who ran a commissary and mail services in Kurseong. The Makaibari Tea Estate is one of the oldest tea gardens in Darjeeling.

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Goyal has also announced measures to improve auction transparency and share, curb misuse of the Darjeeling geographical indication (GI) tag (such as cheaper imported tea sold under the Darjeeling name), and streamline Tea Board processes during his visit to Darjeeling and Kurseong in late November 2026 to hold stakeholder consultations and outline plans to revive Darjeeling tea, boost exports, and reform tea auctions.

India is the world's largest producer of black tea and the third-largest exporter of tea.

“I had a Chai Pe Charcha and during the discussion I received several suggestions. Some suggestions were related to the Tea Board and chat changes we can bring about so that in the future business becomes easier and decisions have been taken immediately. Some suggestions were related to the issue of increasing exports, what steps can be taken,” Goyal told reporters after the stakeholder consultations in Kurseong, Darjeeling.

Goyal assured stakeholders that the government is trying to restore its glory of Darjeeling Tea which originally began as an experiment by a colonial administrator.

Known as the world's best tea, Darjeeling Tea is the first Indian product to win a geographical indication (GI) tag which was granted in 2004 but the tea industry is currently facing challenging times with the Darjeeling hills growing less tea than it did in earlier times.

In the visitors' book at the Makaibari Tea Estate, the Commerce Minister wrote, “There is such a rich history associated with our Darjeeling Tea – it is truly a treasure we must promote. I wish the entire tea industry, the workers and the people associated with Darjeeling tea and the warm and hospitable people of Darjeeling all the best for a prosperous and bright future."

“India is the world's largest producer of black tea and second largest producer of tea and India makes all kinds of tea and sells it across the world. It will be our effort to make research organisations stronger so that we can improve the quality of tea. I have spoken to stakeholders about rejuvenations of tea bushes with proper monitoring,” Goyal told reporters in a press briefing after the consultations.

In what is seen as a good sign for Darjeeling Tea, India exported tea worth around Rs 8,718 crore during 2025-26 period, which roughly translates into a 16 per cent increase in export earnings from the last financial year when the India exported tea worth Rs 7,817.58 crore.

The Union Government is planning fresh initiatives under its export promotion mission to strengthen the global market for Indian tea, particularly Darjeeling Tea.

Goyal spoke about the improving the lives and the future of tea garden workers under the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY) which is a 100% centrally funded welfare scheme implemented by the Tea Board of India to improve the living conditions, education, and healthcare of over 10 lakh tea garden workers and their families across 1,210 tea gardens in Assam and West Bengal.

The scheme has a total central government fund outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

Goyal said the new West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will implement the Rs 312-crore Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana, which had not been implemented by the previous Trinamool Congress dispensation led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“For almost three years, the earlier government, the Mamata Banerjee government did not hold discussions on the scheme and we formulated the scheme on our own and presented it to Assam and West Bengal. The Assam Government has availed of the benefits of the scheme but the Mamata Banerjee government did not avail benefits of the scheme," Goyal said.

"The new government, Suvendu Adhikari's government has given it thought and begun working on implementing it so that tea garden workers in West Bengal, their children's education and their families' health will see the use of the money.”

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Darjeeling MP Raju Bista welcomed the visit of the Union Minister to Darjeeling for the consultations. "I am grateful to Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, for taking the time to come to Darjeeling himself and meet all stakeholders in the tea industry, including officials from the West Bengal and central governments," Bista said.

"He spoke with everyone and discussed all the problems related to tea. We all know that the dignity of tea was destroyed under TMC and CPI(M) rule. The central government is already working to restore the dignity of the tea gardens of Darjeeling, Terai and the Dooars through every possible effort."

"The central government had previously tried to bring about some improvements in the conditions of tea gardens in Assam and West Bengal. Work was done in Assam, but in Bengal, the TMC had prevented it. Now that the BJP is in power in both places, with a double-engine government, those efforts have begun,” Bista added.

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