Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh, is heading towards its theatrical release with advance bookings underway across India. The film has already drawn interest across multiple cities, with bookings open for its first few days.

'Gunmaaster G9' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 6 Crore

According to Sacnilk, Gunmaaster G9 has collected Rs 6.57 crore from 3.08 lakh tickets across 19,204 shows in 450 cities on November 26. The advance gross stands at Rs 3.79 crore when blocked seats are excluded, with 1.97 lakh tickets sold through open bookings.

For Day 1, November 27, the film has collected Rs 2.16 crore from 88,055 tickets across 6,356 shows. Day 2 bookings stand at Rs 1.90 crore from 83,872 tickets across 5,623 shows.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Day 3, the film has recorded Rs 1.85 crore from 82,660 tickets across 5,455 shows. Bookings for Day 4 have reached Rs 34.06 lakh from 27,087 tickets across 920 shows, while Day 5 has added Rs 32.59 lakh from 26,165 tickets across 849 shows.

ALSO READ | 'Naseer Sahab Would Have Hit Me': Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Awkward First Meeting With Naseeruddin Shah

NCR Leads 'Gunmaaster G9' Advance Bookings

National Capital Region (NCR) is currently leading the city's advance booking chart with Rs 1.04 crore, followed by Mumbai at Rs 67.13 lakh. Hyderabad has recorded Rs 37.36 lakh, while Bengaluru stands at Rs 36.68 lakh.

Pune has contributed Rs 20.18 lakh, followed by Ahmedabad with Rs 18.09 lakh and Jaipur with Rs 17.67 lakh. Jajpur has recorded Rs 12.71 lakh, while Ludhiana and Surat have collected Rs 12.28 lakh and Rs 11.08 lakh, respectively.

The top 10 cities account for 51% of the film's total advance gross. With bookings still open ahead of its release, the figures are expected to change as more shows and seats become available.

About The Film

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming action musical directed by Aditya Datt. The film follows a man who goes to extreme lengths to be with the woman he loves while taking on a dangerous adversary. The story and screenplay are written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles, along with Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shaad Randhawa, Samarth Jurel, Resh Lamba, Sagar Tugnait, Inayat Verma, Gaurav S Singh and Treesha Thosar. Treesha plays Jiya, while Snehil Dixit Mehra is credited as Sudha Bua and Gaurav S Singh appears as a gang member.

ALSO READ | 'Bisleri In 0301?' Reddit Spots Plastic Water Can In Kantara Chapter 1, Calls It An 'Iconic Time Travel' Moment

Gunmaaster G9 features music by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, with Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. presenting the project and SRE Studios LLP producing it. PEN Marudhar is handling its all-India distribution, while Phars Films will release it overseas.

The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.