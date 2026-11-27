Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli's Aakasamlo Oka Tara collected Rs 1.65 crore net at the Indian box office on its eighth day, taking its total earnings to Rs 26.70 crore. The Telugu film entered its second week in theatres on Friday and is currently running across 1,531 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The Telugu version brought in Rs 1.11 crore from 842 shows. The Malayalam version added Rs 28 lakh from 357 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 26 lakh across 332 shows. The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 31.03 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 40.83 crore as of Day 7.

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Day-Wise Collection

Aakasamlo Oka Tara opened with Rs 2.90 crore on Day 1 and saw a rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 4.45 crore. The film continued its growth on Day 3 with Rs 5.75 crore, its highest collection so far. Collections then declined on Day 4 to Rs 3.30 crore. Day 5 remained almost steady at Rs 3.25 crore, while Day 6 and Day 7 saw the film collect Rs 2.70 crore each. On Day 8, the film has so far added Rs 1.65 crore to its India net

About The Film

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, also known as AOT, is a Telugu-language science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana in the lead roles. Shruti Haasan plays Rohini, while Ruhani Sharma appears as Bijili.

The supporting cast includes Swasika as Krishna's sister, along with Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, Praveen, Vasu Inturi, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kota Jayaram and Mahesh Achanta. The film has a runtime of 157 minutes and released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media and is presented by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts. It has been released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The title Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which translates to 'A Star In The Sky', comes from a song of the same name from the 1986 Telugu film Simhasanam. The story combines science-fiction elements with drama and revolves around its lead characters Krishna and Kalpana.collection.

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