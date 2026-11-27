The year-end calendar is packed with concerts, food festivals, theatre, shopping and cultural experiences across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. From Diljit Dosanjh and Rolling Loud to food trails and live music, there are plenty of events to check out in November and December.

Music, Food And Festivals In Mumbai

Olly Fest

Bandra's musical heritage gets a three-day celebration at Olly Fest, with performances by Trance Effect, Parikrama, The Think Floydian, The Rudy Wallang Band, Aatma, Shanka Tribe, Bad Blood, Sonia Saigal, Gary Lawyer and Funk Cartel. The After Hours line-up includes KAPOW!, Music Unltd. and The Atul Ahuja Band.

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Location: Bandra Gymkhana and DPRC, Bandra

Timing: November 27, 4 pm-10:30 pm; November 28-29, 10:30 am-11 pm

Tickets: Rs 1,200 onwards; After Hours Rs 1,000 onwards

Booking: BookMyShow and official Olly Fest website

The Great Indian Feast Trail

Food, music and live entertainment come together at Jio World Garden for The Great Indian Feast Trail. The festival will have 13 themed zones, 100-plus stalls and more than 400 dishes, along with performances by Khosla Raghu, Ankur Tewari, W.i.S.H, Kabir Cafe and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Date: November 27-29

Location: Jio World Garden, BKC

Timing: 11 am onwards

Tickets: Rs 449 day pass; Rs 1,249 three-day pass

Booking: District and official website

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Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour

Diljit Dosanjh brings his Aura India Tour to Mumbai on November 27. Fans can expect his popular Punjabi tracks and chart-topping numbers at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Date: November 27

Location: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Timing: 4 pm-10 pm

Tickets: Rs 5,499 onwards

Booking: BookMyShow

Mehfil-e-Kebab

For those looking for an Awadhi food experience, Mehfil-e-Kebab at Mostly Grills features dishes such as Mushroom Galouti, Tunde Kebab, Kakori Kebab, Nalli Nihari and Lucknowi biryanis. Sheer Kurma, Kesari Phirni and Lagan Wala Halwa are also on the menu, with live Sufi Qawwalis and Ghazals.

Date: November 26-December 6

Location: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle

Timing: 7 pm onwards

Tickets: No separate ticket; dining costs around Rs 2,500-Rs 4,500 for two

Booking: Official Orchid website/restaurant

The Lil Flea

The Lil Flea brings together 400-plus homegrown brands, more than 60 food and dessert options, workshops, art, games and 15-plus live performances, including OutStation and Mansa Jimmy.

Date: December 4-6

Location: Jio World Garden, BKC

Timing: 3 pm-11 pm

Tickets: Rs 399 plus taxes

Booking: Official ticketing page and District

Fred again.. India Tour

Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with two Mumbai shows at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Date: December 8-9

Location: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Timing: 3 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 1,750 plus taxes

Booking: Official event ticketing page

More Events Across Mumbai And Navi Mumbai

Aarey Music Festival

The second edition of Aarey Music Festival will feature Adi, Arvy Singh, Mooralala Marwada, Viveick Rajagopalan, Inoday, Sound Mani and Padma Shri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya across three days. Workshops and art activities are also planned.

Date: December 11-13

Location: Aarey Open-Air Amphitheatre, Goregaon East

Timing: 8 am-9 pm

Tickets: Free with prior registration

Booking: Official Seeds of Banyan registration page

Rolling Loud India

Rolling Loud India returns to Loud Park with an international and Indian hip-hop line-up featuring Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Big Sean, Gunna, ScHoolboy Q, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, Dhanda Nyoliwala, Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari and Paal Dabba.

Date: December 12-13

Location: Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

Timing: 3 pm-10 pm

Tickets: Passes from Rs 3,250; general admission from Rs 4,500

Booking: District

Navi Mumbai Comic Con

Comics, anime, gaming and cosplay take over Navi Mumbai Comic Con, with guests, collectibles and exclusive merchandise also part of the event.

Date: November 28-29

Location: CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai

Timing: 11 am onwards

Tickets: Rs 699 single-day pass; Rs 3,499 two-day Superfan pass

Booking: Comic Con India official website

Sunidhi Chauhan - Red Bull Symphonic

Sunidhi Chauhan will perform with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra as part of Red Bull Symphonic.

Date: December 5

Location: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Events In Pune

Karan Kanchan - Kitty Party India Tour

Karan Kanchan brings his Kitty Party India Tour to Xclusive Superclub, with an electronic and hip-hop set planned for the night.

Date: November 27

Location: Xclusive Superclub, Pune

Timing: 8 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards

Booking: District

Global Swasthyam 2026

Global Swasthyam combines wellness activities with live music. The Folk Aakhyan, Raghav Chaitanya and Sanju Rathod will perform across the three days, with Sanju Rathod also set to perform Gulabi Sadi. Chair Yoga and other wellness sessions are part of the programme.

Date: December 4-6

Location: Pandit Farms, Karve Nagar, Pune

Timing: December 4, 6:30 pm onwards; December 5-6 as per official schedule

Tickets: Concert Rs 300-Rs 500; wellness editions Rs 1,500-Rs 1,950; Chair Yoga free with registration

Booking: TicketKhidakee, District and official social media pages

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