The 8th Pay Commission implementation is expected to cost Rs 3 lakh crore to the central government, likely to make fiscal consolidation more challenging in fiscal 2027-28, according to Deutsche Bank Research.

The government's fiscal deficit is likely to remain unchanged at 4.3% of GDP in FY28 due to higher subsidy needs, a possibly lower dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the financial implications of the central pay commission, ANI reported citing Deutsche Bank's 2027 World Outlook report, titled "Great Expectations, but Risky Business."

"FY28 consolidation looks considerably more challenging, with risks from persistently high oil prices and larger subsidy requirements, a potentially lower RBI dividend, and implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which could add at least INR3 trn to expenditure," the report said.

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Delayed implementation of the pay commission recommendations would only provide onlv temporarv relief to government finances, with the burden of expenditure to rise further due to accumulated arrears.

"Delaying the pay award to 2028 could provide near-term relief but would merely shift the burden forward through a larger accumulation of arrears," it said.

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While, the 8th Pay Commission could add more pressure on government finances, the report mentioned that the revised salaries and wages for government employees is expected to boost domestic consumption and economic growth.

"Looking beyond this fiscal year, the central government is expected to implement the 8th Pay Commission awards from next year, which will increase the salaries and wages of government employees and give a boost to domestic demand," the report said.

Overall, India's real GDP growth is estimated to stand at 7.3% in FY27, 7.2% in FY28 and 7.3% in FY29 amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and below-normal monsoon. These estimates come weeks before the Union Budget 2027-28, with the government likely to tackle the challenge of balancing additional expenditure requirements with its fiscal consolidation objectives.

In terms of the current fiscal, Deutsche Bank expects the government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP,with the RBl's dividend of Rs 2.9 lakh crore, the Rs 1 lakh crore provision under the Economic Stabilisation Fund, expected decline in capital expenditure and more than expected disinvestment receipts.



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