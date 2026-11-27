Sharjah Warriorz will take on Dubai Capitals in the eighth match of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) 2026-27 on Friday, November 27, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Sharjah Warriorz are still searching for their first win of the season after losing their opening two matches against Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers.

Dubai Capitals, meanwhile, will head into the contest after registering a 45-run victory over Desert Vipers in their previous match. The Capitals have won one and lost one of their first two fixtures.

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Both sides will look to build momentum as the fifth edition of the tournament progresses. Sharjah Warriorz will be led by Sikandar Raza, while Sam Billings is the captain of Dubai Capitals.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals: Match Date And Time

The Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2026-27 match will take place on Friday, November 27. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals: Venue

The eighth match of ILT20 2026-27 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2 for Hindi coverage, while Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD will carry the English-language coverage in India.

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Where To Watch Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website for Hindi coverage. English-language streaming will be available on FanCode.

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