Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and his 20-year-old son, Hassan Eisakhil, have both registered for the (Indian Premier League) IPL 2027 mini-auction, potentially making them the first father-son pair to enter the same auction in the tournament's history. The auction will be held in Goa on December 16. The two are among the 1,220 players who have registered.

Nabi, 41, has set his base price at Rs 1 crore, while Hassan has entered at Rs 75 lakh. The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed both registrations, which were reported on November 25.

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Interestingly, the auction will be Nabi's return to a familiar stage. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians between 2017 and 2024, appearing in 24 matches, scoring 215 runs and taking 15 wickets. In T20 internationals, he has scored 2,509 runs and taken 111 wickets.

For Hassan, it will be his first IPL auction. He made his international debut at the Asian Games in September 2026, playing two T20Is and scoring three runs.

Interestingly, the two have shared a dressing room before. During the 2025-26 Bangladesh Premier League, they batted in the same innings, which made them the first father-son combination to do so in a top-tier T20 league.

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The IPL has seen a father-son link before, when Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2023, nearly a decade after his father Sachin played in the league. However, the two never appeared in the same auction, which is what sets the Nabi pair apart.

Franchises have collectively retained 184 players ahead of the auction, and further shortlisting is expected before the final list is announced. Registration does not guarantee that either player will make the final list, so it is not yet clear whether the pair will go under the hammer together.

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