The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing for a major technology upgrade aimed at making provident fund services faster and easier to access.

The proposed overhaul, being discussed as EPFO 3.0, could bring features such as withdrawals through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and ATMs.

The platform could be announced at the next meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in February 2027, according to media reports. However, EPFO has not officially confirmed the proposed announcement or rollout date.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: EPFO SWP Calculator: How Much Can You Withdraw Monthly From Rs 20 Lakh Corpus For 20 Years?

Several other changes to provident fund withdrawals and contributions are also in the pipeline. Some have already received approval from the EPFO's board, while others are still awaiting implementation.

EPFO 3.0: PF Withdrawals Through UPI And ATMs

One of the key features being developed under EPFO 3.0 is the facility to withdraw eligible provident fund money through UPI and ATMs.

The UPI facility is being tested, with the technology development and testing reportedly completed. According to a Business Standard report, EPFO is targeting a possible rollout by the end of December 2026, although technical integration work is still underway.

The facility is expected to allow members to receive approved PF withdrawals directly in their bank accounts through UPI, using the BHIM app. Subscribers will continue to be subject to existing withdrawal eligibility conditions and limits.

ATM-based withdrawals are also being tested as part of the wider technology upgrade. However, EPFO has not announced an official launch date for the facility.

Systematic Withdrawal Plan: Monthly, Quarterly Or Half-Yearly PF Payouts

Another significant change is the proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retiring EPFO members.

The Central Board of Trustees approved the proposal at its November 19 meeting. Under the facility, eligible members will be able to withdraw their accumulated PF savings in regular instalments instead of taking the entire amount at once.

Members will be able to choose monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payouts. The remaining balance will continue to earn returns, allowing retirees to retain part of their retirement savings while receiving a regular income.

The facility will be voluntary. EPFO has said that around 6.32 lakh members aged above 55 years with PF accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh could be among the primary beneficiaries in the initial phase.

The necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme are yet to be notified following approval from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

EPFO Withdrawal Rules: Minimum Balance Reduced To 10%

The CBT has also approved a reduction in the minimum balance that members must retain in their PF accounts.

The requirement has been lowered from 25% to 10% of the member's contributions. This is intended to give subscribers greater flexibility in accessing their savings while retaining a portion for retirement.

The board has also approved reducing the waiting period for final PF withdrawal from 12 months to two months.

These changes were cleared at the November 19 CBT meeting. The required amendments to the EPF Scheme will be notified separately.

Direct PF Contributions Through UAN

EPFO is also considering a facility that would allow individuals to make direct voluntary contributions to their provident fund accounts through their Universal Account Number (UAN).

The proposal also includes third-party micro-contributions, such as customer tips, independently of the conventional employer-payroll system.

The move could help extend social security coverage to people who do not work in traditional salaried employment arrangements. The necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme and the corresponding changes to the Income Tax Act are being taken up with the concerned ministries.

EPFO Wage Ceiling Increased From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000

Apart from the proposed technology upgrade, EPFO has introduced other major changes in 2026.

The Union Cabinet approved an increase in the statutory monthly wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The revised limit came into effect on September 17, 2026.

The move is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees under mandatory social security coverage through the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), subject to applicable eligibility conditions.

Partial PF Withdrawal Rules Simplified

EPFO has also streamlined its partial withdrawal framework by consolidating 13 provisions into three broad categories:

Essential Needs: Includes expenses related to illness, education and marriage.

Housing Needs: Covers requirements such as purchasing or constructing a house and repaying a home loan.

Special Circumstances: Allows eligible members to access their savings in specified situations.

The revised framework has also increased the number of permitted withdrawals for education to 10 times and marriage to five times during membership. Eligible members can withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance under the applicable rules, while the minimum balance requirement is subject to the latest approved changes and their formal notification.

ALSO READ: EPFO WhatsApp Service: Step-By-Step Guide To Checking Your PF Balance, Downloading Passbook

EPFO Interest Rate For FY 2025-26

EPFO has notified an interest rate of 8.25% on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2025-26.

The rate was recommended by the Central Board of Trustees at its March 2026 meeting and subsequently approved by the government. EPFO has directed its regional and zonal offices to credit the interest to members' accounts.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.