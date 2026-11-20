India's festive shopping season is increasingly being powered by young borrowers and consumers in smaller towns, with credit-funded purchases gaining traction beyond the country's major urban centres.

According to Lentra's Diwali 2026 analysis, 62% of consumer-durable loan applicants during the festive season were below the age of 35. Mobile phones emerged as the most financed category, accounting for nearly three-fourths, or 74%, of applications across the country.

The findings also point to the growing importance of rural markets, which contributed 58% of consumer-durable loan applications, compared with 42% from urban areas. Overall applications increased 22% from the previous festive season, indicating stronger demand for credit-backed purchases.

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Women accounted for 31% of consumer-durable buyers in urban areas, while their share stood at 24% in rural markets, highlighting a continuing gap in credit participation.

According to the Lentra analysis, mobile phones remained the preferred purchase across most markets, with Gujarat and Rajasthan recording particularly high shares. The category accounted for 86% of consumer-durable loan applications in Gujarat and 82% in Rajasthan.

However, preferences differed considerably when it came to other household appliances.

Consumers in southern India showed a stronger appetite for LED televisions. Telangana recorded a 13.6% share of applications for LED TVs, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12.4%.

Refrigerators featured more prominently in West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, accounting for 6.8%, 6.6% and 6.1% of applications, respectively.

Washing machines were particularly popular in northern markets. Punjab recorded a 15% share of consumer-durable loan applications for the category, followed by Haryana at 8.3% and Delhi at 6%.

Regional differences were also visible in less prominent consumer-durable categoriesAir conditioners accounted for 6% of applications in Andhra Pradesh, while Maharashtra recorded a 2.1% share for audio systems. Inverters and batteries had a higher representation in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, at 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

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The Lentra findings suggest that festive credit demand is not confined to smartphones and mainstream appliances, with financing preferences varying across states.

Commenting on the findings, Rajesh Kumar, CEO of Lentra, said India's festive shopping basket is far from uniform. He pointed to the growing contribution of rural markets and Tier-3 towns, which recorded more applications than metropolitan cities.

"For lenders, the opportunity is not simply to handle higher volumes, but to understand these local differences and build financing journeys that can respond to demand across markets," Kumar said.

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