The Indian blind cricket team boycotted the presentation ceremony of the Men's Asia Cup for the Blind after Pakistan were awarded the trophy in Dhaka despite the final being washed out. Pakistan were declared winners on the basis of a better run rate, prompting the Indian team to skip the ceremony in protest.

"The trophy was awarded to Pakistan without the final being played. WBCC President and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council President Sultan Shah overruled the WBCC Technical Committee's decision to declare joint winners, forcing the match referee to announce the same decision," Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) wrote on social media. CABI maintained that India and Pakistan should be declared joint winners of the competition.

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"The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has strongly condemned the decision to declare Pakistan the sole winner of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after the final between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain," the official release from CABI stated.

"CABI categorically rejects the decision and maintains that India and Pakistan must be recognised as joint winners. According to CABI, Section 27 of the tournament's technical regulations deals specifically with a tied final, with both sentences referring to that situation."

"CABI raised this interpretation with the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee, which initially agreed to declare both teams joint winners. However, CABI alleges that the Director of the Technical Committee and the President of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) subsequently influenced the match referee and umpires to arrive at a decision favouring Pakistan, overturning the Committee's initial agreement. CABI considers this an unacceptable attempt to manipulate the outcome of an international championship and questions the credibility, impartiality and integrity of the decision-making process."

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